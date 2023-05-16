Sports
Men use Epic Jugaad to play cricket at sea
You can’t take a man’s toys from him. Watching a new video take over the internet of a group of men playing cricket even while surrounded by gallons of water and nothing else, the saying certainly has some ground in reality.
It is true that cricket in India is much more than just a sport. It makes and breaks relationships, and people are often too serious about the sport, leading to its untouchable status in the country.
Given the cricket craze in India, a clip of a group of men playing the sport on a ship while surrounded by an ocean of water quickly went viral on Twitter. The most fascinating thing about the video wasn’t the men playing cricket on an open ship, but that they weren’t worried about losing the ball to the waves of the water, as even the batsman didn’t hold back his full swings.
The men, who the internet assumed were Indians, used an epic jugaad to keep from losing their ball in the sea. They hooked the cricket ball onto a string, which they then attached to a railing on the ship’s deck. They used such a clever trick not to lose their ball when the batsman hits it with full force.
Whenever the batsman would swing his bat at full force and send the ball flying, the bowler would simply pull the string and return the ball from the depths of the water.
Cricket Out Of Context (@GemsOfCricket) May 15, 2023
People on the internet were in awe of the men and their jugad
People on the internet were more than impressed with the genius juga. However, there were a few who were curious about how the men made the trick work. One user wondered, but how to tie a ball with thread.
But how to tie a ball with thread
Daniel Sudheer (@Daniel SudheerN) May 15, 2023
Another remembered how he also enjoyed the sport on the roof by applying the same trick: we play on the roof in a bit.
So we play on the roof
Kundan Kumar (@KundanK77934192) May 15, 2023
A user with experience playing on a ship wrote: “It is quite normal on merchant ships to play cricket in the middle of the ocean.”
It is quite normal on merchant ships to play cricket in the middle of the ocean.
Karan Pathan (@sailoronaharley) May 15, 2023
As someone pointed it out I will be very disappointed if it’s not Indians.
I will be very disappointed if it is not Indians.
The Assumi (@KazatoAssumi) May 16, 2023
A joke: When people use 100% of their brain lol.
When people use 100% of their brain lol
Vishwas Prajapati (@Chipmunk018) May 15, 2023
A colleague shared his own experience playing on ships: we used this method to play volleyball on the helideck of ships.
we used this method to play volleyball on the helideck of ships. https://t.co/rKU7U41x9h
Akshay Rao (@akshayvivekrao) May 15, 2023
Another wondered if the thing could prove to be dangerous, this st is going to strangle someone to death.
this shit is going to strangle someone to death https://t.co/7UeElICbLC
Nishith Baravkar (@BaravkarNishith) May 15, 2023
Tell us what you think of the men and their ingenious jugade to play cricket on a ship in the comments below.
|
