Colorado Football Recruiting: Four-Star ATH Aaron Butler Joins Buffs on Deion Sanders’ Instagram Live

Four-star athlete Aaron Butler Tuesday committed to Colorado and his commitment to the Buffaloes promised on Instagram Live from freshman coach Deion Sanders. Butler, of Calabasas, California, is ranked the No. 65 player in the class of 2024, the No. 9 player in the state of California and the No. 5 at his position in the cycle, according to 247Sports. Butler chose Colorado over some of the major programs in the country, such as Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Oregon, and others.

“My last visit was for the spring game and you can just see big things coming,” Butler told 247Sports. “I see a lot of opportunities to get right into the game and I love the talent coming in. I know a lot of people were stressed about players leaving, but trust me, some dogs are coming.”

This is Sanders and the Buffs’ fifth commitment in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Butler joins Omar White, Eric Brantley, Danny O’Neil and Talan Chandler. Colorado’s 2024 recruiting class ranks #5 in the Pac-12 behind USC, Oregon, Utah and Washington. Colorado ranks first in the 247Sports transfer portal’s team rankings for 2023, ahead of conference rival USC.

Butler committed to USC on January 29, 2022, but retracted his pledge earlier this year on January 11. This spring he made trips to Georgia and Colorado, and has official visits planned to Alabama and Washington for the summer.

Butler capturing on Sanders’ Instagram Live feed may raise some questions about NCAA violations, which is a murky topic as it relates to social media use. As Butler joined the feed to talk about his commitment – which he initially made in the comments section – to the program, Sanders left the frame and celebrated in the background so as not to violate NCAA recruiting rules, which state coaches are not allowed to do to talk publicly about prospects until they sign their national letter of intent. Butler left Instagram Live after making his commitment.