Granada Hills doubles duo wins City Section tennis title





After trailing 5-2 in the deciding third set, David Tinajero and Christian Camarillo raced to a 6-0 lead in the tiebreak and needed one point to clinch the City Section individual doubles title at Birmingham High on Tuesday afternoon. However, the Granada Hills duo squandered six chances in a row and felt victory slip away as they switched sides in a thrilling final against Palisades’ best Aidan Adham and Todd Valkov. As Valkov served, Camarillo kept his cool and hit a volley winner to set up a seventh match point. Serving from the advertising side, Tinajero saw a forehand return over the baseline, giving him and his childhood friend a 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6) win. At the switch, I heard one of the Pali kids say they don’t want it and that ignited us, said Tinajero, who had played No. 2 singles in the team final on May 2. I’ve known Christian since I was seven, we train together at PAC Tennis Academy in Sylmar and we live less than five minutes apart. We don’t want to let each other down. We were both fighters, we share a strong bond and whatever the score, we never give up, added Camarillo, who tied for No. 1 in doubles with James Truong in the team final at Balboa Sports Center. Palisades sophomore Neel Joshi defeated senior teammate Jex Frankel 6–4, 6–4 to become the fourth consecutive Palisades player to win the singles title. Michael Kaplan won it last year, Frankel won it in 2021 and Henry Lovett won it in 2019 (2020 season was canceled due to the coronavirus). Joshi, seeded No. 3 in the 32-player draw, did not face Granada Hills No. 1 player Kristian Sharma in the team finals as both players were eliminated as Palisades took the win by 19 to 10.5, but he made the Highlanders upset freshmen in the semifinals Monday and rode that momentum into Tuesday’s finals against top-seeded Frankel. I’ve been in a good groove since going to the Boys 16 semifinals in Ojai, said Joshi, who won all eight of his sets (four in singles and four in doubles No. 1 with Frankel) to help Palisades on the 10th place in National High School. All-American Tournament in Newport Beach in March. I’ve improved my forehand and my serve a lot since last year. Palisades was denied the city’s fourth consecutive triple crown (capturing the team, singles, and doubles titles in the same calendar year).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/sports/highschool/story/2023-05-16/granada-hills-doubles-tennis-city-section-title The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos