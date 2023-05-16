Indian Sports News, May 16





TENNIS

Vaidehi reaches second round at ITF event in Korea Vaidehi Chaudhari knocked out second seed Kyoka Nakamura of Japan 6-1, 6-1 on Tuesday in the first round of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Incheon, Korea. RESULTS 200,000 Challenger, Bordeaux, France Doubles (Pre-Quarter Finals): Francisco Cabral (Por) & Rafael Matos (Bra) by Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni 6-4, 7-6(3). $15,000 Our ITF, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Singles (First Round): Parth Aggarwal bt Akram El Sallaly (Egy) 6-2, 6-3; Doubles (Pre-Quarterfinals): Ishaq Eqbal & Karan Singh bt Team Gebresilase & Abdella Mohammed (Eth) 6-4, 6-2; Dylan Salton (RSA) by Parth Aggarwal & Tushar Madan 7-6(5), 6-4; Rishab Agarwal & Ryotaro Matsumura (JPN) by Alex Beckley (RSA) & Parick Toman (USA) 6-7(4), 6-3, [11-9], SD Prajwal Dev & Nitin Kumar Ssinha by Leonardo Catani (Ita) & Samir Reguig (Alg) 6-3, 6-4; Yash Chaurasia & Jagmeet Singh by Guy Iradukunda (BDI) & Dev Javia 5-7, 7-5, [10-8], Jonathan Baron & Ben Weintraub (Isr) by Joe Cooper (GBR) & Digvijay Pratap Singh 6-3, 7-6(4); Chirag Duhan & Sina Moghimi (Iri) v Guelfo Baldovinetti (Ita) & Yabets Kebede (Eth) 7-5, 6-1. $25,000 ITF Women, Incheon, Korea Singles (First Round): Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Kyoka Okamura (Japan) 6-1, 6-1. $25,000 ITF Women, Kachreti, Georgia Singles (first round): Eva Maria Ionescu (Rou) bt Ashmitha Easwaramurthi 7-5, 6-3; Zeel Desai bt Saumya Vig 6-2, 6-0; Doubles (pre-quarterfinal): Polina Bakhmutkina & Hanna Vinahradava bt Ashmitha Easwaramurthi & Edda Mamedova 6-3, 6-3; -Team Sportster TABLE TENNIS

Payas, Ankur move into the main draw with convincing victories Itanagar: Top seed Payas Jain made short work of his opponents, Tandin Tshering of Bhutan and Baniya Bishwo of Nepal, to take first place in Group 1 and enter the main draw of the U-19 Boys singles in the South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship here on Tuesday. Following in his footsteps and in the second stage of the singles event was Ankur Bhattacharjee, the second Indian in contention. He also registered 3-0 wins over Sujau Mohamed Thabin of Maldvies and Gesandu Peiris of Sri Lanka in Group 2. Ridoy Mohutasin Ahmed of Bangladesh from Group 3 had cozy outings against Utam Kafley of Bhutan and Batagoda Gamage of Sri Lanka, beating their rivals 3-0 and 3-1 respectively. Bawam Ramhim Lian of Bangladesh topped Group 4, beating Khalid Akhyar Ahmed of Maldives 3-2 and followed up with a 3-0 victory over Sujan Gadal of Nepal. Nepalese Baniya Bishwo, Gesandu Peiris and Batagoda Gamage from Sri Lanka and Khalid Akhyar Ahmed from the Maldives of the four groups took second places to qualify for the knockout stage, which starts on Wednesday. In the Under-19 Girls, India’s Yashashwini Ghorpade and Suhana Saini topped Groups 1 and 2, while Maldives’ Fathimath Dheema Ali led Group 3 to the second stage draw. Two girls from Sri Lanka, Lesanya Sethumdee Kulappuwawadu and Diwya Dharani Gamage, and Evana Thapa Magar from Nepal followed the leaders into the knockout matches. They play their knockout matches on the final day of the championships. Results (first phase): U-19 Boys Singles: Group 1: Payas Jain (Ind) bt Bania Bishow (Fake) 11-4, 11-3, 11-8, bt Tandin Tshering (Bhu) 11-4, 11-4, 11-4; Baniya Bishow (Fake) by Tandin Tshering (Bhu) 11-7, 11-1, 11-8. Group 2: Ankur Bhattacharjee (India) bt Gesandu Peiris (Sri) 11-2, 11-3, 11-3, bt Sujau Thabin (Mdv) 11-4, 11-6, 11-8; Gesandu Peiris (Sri) bt Sujau Thabin 11-9, 9-11, 11-9, 11-7. Group 3: Ridoy Mohutasin (Ban) bt Batagoda Gamage (Sri) 11-4, 10-12, 11-9, 14-12, bt Utam Kafley (Bhu) 11-1, 11-1, 11-2. Group 4: Bawm Ramhim (Ban) bt Sujan Gadal (Nep) 11-5, 11-8, 11-5, bt Akhyar Ahmed (Mdv) 11-8, 8-11, 11-6, 5-11, 11- 7. U-19 Girls Singles: Group 1: Yashaswini Ghorpade (Ind) bt Oishe Rohman (Ban) 11-1, 11-3, 11-8, bt Kulappuwawadu (Sri) 11-9, 11-6, 11-6; Kulappuwawadu (Sri) bt Oishe Rohman (Ban) 5-11, 12-10, 9-11, 11-4, 11-9. Group 2: Suhana Saini (Ind) bt Biyanka Rai (Nep) 11-2, 11-3, 11-5, bt Mishka Mohamed (Mdv) 11-2, 11-8, 11-3, bt Divya Gamage (Sri) 11-4, 11-5, 11-5; Divya (Sri) bt Biyanka (Nep) 7-11, 11-9, 11-4, 11-8, bt Mishka (Mdv) 11-3, 13-11, 8-11, 11-3. Group 3: Fathimath Ali (Mdv) bt Sai Khoy Marma (Ban) 11-5, 11-5, 11-1, bt Sonam Tamang (Bhu) 11-4, 14-12, 11-8, bt Evana Magar (Fake ) 11-4, 11-5, 11-8; Sai Khoy (Ban) bt Sonam (Bhu) 11-8, 11-7, 11-5, bt Evana (Nep) 11-3, 13-11, 8-11, 11-3.

