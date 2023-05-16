Sports
Huskies shoot 10-under par, tied for fifth after the second round of NCAA Regional
Men’s Golf | May 16
SALEM, SC – The Northern Illinois University men’s golf team held off for an NCAA Championship berth on Monday, posting a team score of 10-under par 275 to move into fifth place after the second round of the NCAA Regional at The Cliffs near Keowee Falls .
Standing at 23-under par through two rounds of the regional, NIU has put itself in contention for an NCAA Championship berth going into Wednesday’s final round. The top five teams from each of the six regionals qualify for the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. May 26-31.
The Huskies finished Tuesday five strokes ahead of sixth-placed Georgia Southern and seven strokes ahead of seventh-placed Clemson. Arkansas leads the region at 39 under par, Georgia Tech second at -32, and North Carolina and New Mexico third at 25 under par.
“I’m very excited for our players and NIU Golf,” head coach said John Carson. “Tomorrow will be a great day for our program. We’ve positioned ourselves exactly where we want to go in the final round, with the opportunity to play for a national championship in Scottsdale, Ariz.”
Show the way to the Huskies Tuesday was Campbell Wolf (Mechanicsburg, Pa./ETSU) who recorded a team-best five under par 67, Zach Place (Roselle, Ill./Lake Park) 67 of Monday’s first round. After making par on each of his first three holes on the back nine, where NIU started his round, Wolf caught fire and made a birdie on six of the next seven holes. He capped it off with a birdie on the first, putting him at six-under for the day. His lone bogey came on the par-three fifth. He is four down for the tournament and tied for 22nd place.
“I’ve been playing well for the past two weeks and yesterday I didn’t get anything in my round,” said Wolf. “Today I wanted to keep the same approach. I played the ball really well, and today I hit some iron shots from really close range and made some putts.”
“That round of 67 was huge for our team,” added Carlson. “He’s been team first all year. It’s been a complete team effort over the last two days. I’m looking forward to them all having the same attitude tomorrow.”
freshman Ian Bruchhauser (Temecula, Calif./Great Oak) had another great round on Tuesday, posting a three-under-par round of 69. He is tied for eighth at -7 after his 68 Monday. Bruchhauser birdied three of his first seven holes on Tuesday to move up to Seven-Under for the tournament. He recovered from bogeys on 17 and four with birdies on three and eight to complete his round of 69.
“Ian has been great this week,” said Carlson. “The golf course has been firm and fast and he’s hit the ball straight. That gives him more chances with his wedges to show off his short game. He’s shown some resilience this week, keeping his momentum going and being patient.”
Places Tommy Dunsire (Naperville, Ill./Naperville Central) shot under par for a second consecutive round on Tuesday. Dunsire made an eagle on the par-five 16th after a bogey on 13 to move to one-under for the day. He then made 11 consecutive pars to finish his round of 71. Dunsire is tied for 19th with five under par. Place also received a 71 on Tuesday to remain in the top-15, tied for 13th at -6.
NIU begins its final round of the region where it has been each for the first two days. The Huskies tee off from hole 10 starting at 8:30am ET.
“This is what you work for all year and we’ve been playing well since the second round at Vanderbilt in April,” Wolf said of tomorrow’s final round. “We just have to keep doing what we’re doing and go out tomorrow and shoot the lowest possible round.”
Sources
2/ https://niuhuskies.com/news/2023/5/16/mens-golf-huskies-shoot-10-under-par-in-fifth-place-after-second-round-of-ncaa-regional.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
