Girls included as St Ann primary schools cricket bowls off | Sport





The St Ann Cricket Association seeks to ensure that female cricketers receive some attention at primary school level by stipulating that teams in the 20-over primary school league must field a female player or play shorts. There is no cricket league for girls at the grassroots level, hence the move to facilitate girls who may be interested in the sport. The Odyssey Cable Vision sponsored St Ann Primary Schools 20-over cricket competition kicks off today with a total of 18 schools from South West St Ann taking part. The teams are divided into three groups of six and will compete to make it to the final on June 16 at the St D’Acre playing field in St Ann. Today’s opening day has four games scheduled with doubleheaders at two venues. In Group A, at the St D’Acre Community Centre, Gibraltar take on Linton Park at 9.30am, then Madras play Watt Town at 12pm. In Group C, at Aboukir High School, Bohemia will play the first game against Aboukir at 9:30 am, then Clarksonville will play against Mount Moriah at 12:00 pm. The competition continues tomorrow with four more games. In Group B, on the grounds of Aabuthnott Gallimore High School, Bethany will play Murray in the opening game at 9:30am, then Grants Mountain will play Higgins Land at 12:00pm. In Group C, at Aboukir, Eccleston will play Charlton in the opening match, before Clarksonville take on Aboukir. On Thursday, four more games are scheduled to close out the first week, then the competition will resume next Wednesday, May 24. Each team plays five matches, with the top two of each group and the top two teams in third place advancing to the quarter-finals, which are lined up in front of the Aabuthnott Gallimore and Aboukir playing fields. The semi-finals will take place on June 14 in St D’Acre and the finals on June 16 at the same venue.

