2023 Football Match Themes Announced





The 2023 season marks 10 years since the reopening of Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, as sophomore head coach Kalen DeBoer and key returning student-athletes prepare for another season of Husky excellence on and off the field.



More than 2,000 Husky fans have become new season ticket holders for the highly anticipated 2023 season. Seasonal packs are still available for just $33 per game and include all seven of this fall’s home games and offer the most access and benefits. Fans on sale today can also choose customizable flex plans that include tickets for multiple games and offer savings over single-game tickets and early access presale. Tickets for one match go on sale on June 20. View your options and find the best package for you GoHuskies.com/FBTickets, by calling 206-543-2200 ext. 2, or complete this online form to request more information from a Husky Athletics representative. Are you YOUR student? Dawg Pack tickets are on sale now and include access to all men’s home football and basketball games! Visit GoHuskies.com/DawgPack to learn and buy more!



The 2023 home schedule features five Pac-12 opponents, including key rivalry games against Oregon and Washington State, as well as two non-conference games. The home opener with Boise State marks the Broncos’ first visit to Seattle since the stadium reopened in 2013. The full game-themed schedule for 2023 is below, with kickoff times to be determined at a later date:

Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Boise State Seattle Sports Day The 2023 home opener marks 10 years since the completion of the new Husky Stadium! Join the fun as the Huskies welcome pro sports teams to Montlake as we celebrate the championship sports culture found throughout The Emerald City. Saturday September 9 vs Tulsa – Seattle Music Heritage/Band Day, presented by Planet Fitness Put on your favorite band shirt and watch live music at The Zone before the game as we acknowledge Seattle’s rich music history! On the occasion of Band Day, the Husky Marching Band welcomes thousands of youth musicians from the region to participate in pre- and halftime performances. Saturday, September 23 vs. Cal Superhero Day Welcome, True Believers Superhero Day flies to Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium for the first time in 2023! Join us as we pay tribute to the real life superheroes of Seattle emergency responders, teachers, health care workers, city infrastructure workers and more – this game celebrates YOU! Bring the whole family and enjoy themed giveaways for fans of all ages, special superhero guest appearances and more! Saturday October 14 vs Oregon Purple Out, presented by BEC WEAR PURPLE. Cheer loudly. Beat the ducks. No other description needed. Saturday, October 21 vs. Arizona State Homecoming Join your friends and family on Montlake as we celebrate the Husky Hall of Fame Class of 2023 and welcome the annual pre-game Deck Parade on the field! Enjoy live music and more at The Zone as Husky Fever takes over and we celebrate all the Husky spirit and tradition at the University of Washington. Saturday, November 11 vs. Utah Salute to Service Pay tribute to those who have served our country and protected our freedoms at home and abroad as the Huskies take on Utah in a crucial Pac-12 game. The festivities begin on the field with the Husky Marching Band pregame show and continue throughout the game. Saturday, November 25 vs. Washington State Boeing Apple Cup Series Fill the stadium and bring the sound one last time into the 2023 season with the annual Boeing Apple Cup Series game against Washington State! Come on time because we are celebrating this year’s senior class! Want to improve your gameday experience? Purple & Gold Experiences return in 2023, providing you with ample opportunities to make more unique memories on Montlake during your visit to Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Stay tuned throughout the summer for more information on this year’s Purple & Gold Experiences! click here to request to be contacted once additional details are finalized.

Interested in group tickets? With a group of 15 or more people, fans receive discounts on the price of individual tickets, group seats and special group benefits and experiences. Read more here or call the Husky Ticket Office at 206-543-2200 ext. 2 to start.

