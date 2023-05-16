North Laurel girls’ and boys’ tennis teams win Bell County | Sport

LONDON North Laurels girls and boys tennis teams handed Bell County identical, 9-0, losses to end the regular season.
Both teams return to action on Wednesday in the first round of the 13th Region Tennis Boys and Girls Tournaments to be held at Corbin High School.
Girls: North Laurel 9, Bell County 0
Single people
1. Eva Clark (NL) defeated. Emma Winkler (BC), 6-1, 6-2
2. Charlotte Griffin (NL) beats. Makayla Gambrel (BC), 8-3
3. Erin Cheek (NL) defeated. Kenna Gambrel (BC), 8-0
4. Defeats Jayci Phelps (NL). Madeline Allen (BC), 8-0
5. Molly Hamm (NL) beats. Meredith Allen (BC), 8-1
6. Brooke Hubbard (NL) beats. Calli Wagner (BC), 8-3
Doubles
1. Cheek/Phelps (NL) def. Gambrel/Allen (BC), 6-1, 6-2
2. Hamm/Meg Brock (NL) defeated. Gambrel/Allen (BC), 8-3
3. Clark/Griffin (NL) defeated. Winkler/Wagner (BC), 8-5
Boys: North Laurel 9, Bell County 0
Single people
1. Zaid Salim (NL) defeated. Austin Robbins (BC), 8-3
2. Defeats Jackson Gilbert (NL). Carson Wilder (BC), 8-1
3. Caleb McCreary (NL) beats. Jacob Stigal (BC), 8-0
4. North Laurel wins by default
5. North Laurel wins by default
6. North Laurel wins by default
Doubles
1. Derek Vaughn/Jasper Jones (NL) defeated. Robbins/Wilder (BC), 8-1
2. North Laurel wins by default
3. North Laurel wins by default
North Laurel v. Harlan County
North Laurel made a clean sweep of tennis action against Harlan County by winning both the boys’ and girls’ matches.
The Jaguars won their game 9-0, while the Lady Jaguars won 9-1 against the Lady Black Bears.
Boys: North Laurel 9, Harlan County 0
Single people
1. Defeats Jackson Gilbert (NL). Caylan Neely (HC), 8-2
2. Zaid Salim (NL) defeated. Elijah Moore (HC), 8-1
3. Defeats Colton Cunagin (NL). Josh Stewart (HC), 8-6
4. Fin McArdle (NL) beats. Connor Cress (HC), 8-0
5. Caleb McCreary (NL) beats. Braden Engle (HC), 8-1
6. Defeats Austin Van (NL). Billy Ball (HC), 8-1
Doubles
1. Defeat Jasper Jones/Derek Vaughn (NL). Neely/Stewart (HC), 8-1
2. Defeats Cunagin/McArdue (NL). Moore/Engle (HC), 8-3
3. Defeats Ethan Carter/Joe Clay Durham (NL). Cress/Ball (HC), 8-0
Girls: North Laurel 8, Harlan County 1
1. Eva Clark (NL) defeated. Lindsay Hall (HC), 8-0
2. Charlotte Griffin (NL) lost to Kalista Dawn (HC), 8-0
3. Erin Cheek (NL) defeated. Abigail Gaw (HC), 8-0
4. Beats Jayce Phelps (NL). Laura Ball (HC), 8-0
5. Brooke Hubbard (NL) beats. Kaitlyn Daniels (HC), 8-3
6. Mikaela Moore (NL) beats. Bailee Jones (HC), 8-0
Doubles
1. Defeats Meg Brock/Molly Hamm (NL). Hall/Gaw (HC), 6-3, 7-5
2. Cheek/Phelps (NL) def. Dawn/Ball (HC), 8-2
3. Defeats Marlie McDaniel/Lyla Durham (NL). Bye/Daniels (HC), 8-5