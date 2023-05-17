



EAST LANSING, Mich. The No. 15 Texas Men’s Golf team posted a 3-under-par 281 on Tuesday and remains fourth in the team standings after round two of the NCAA East Lansing Regional at Eagle Eye Golf Club. To graduate Brian Stark set the Longhorns going in the second round with a 2-under-par 69 as Texas tallied four rounds of even par or better on Tuesday. The NCAA East Lansing Regional features 13 teams and 10 individual players. The low five teams and the low individual not on those five qualifying teams will advance to the NCAA Championship, scheduled for May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. Georgia holds the team lead after the first 36 holes at 28-under-par 540 (266-274) and is followed by No. 3 Illinois in second at 18-under-par 550 (272-278) and No. 22 Oregon in third at 15 under par 553 (279-274). The Longhorns are in fourth place with a two round total of 12 under par 556 (275-281), one stroke ahead of host Michigan State in fifth with 11 under par 557 (272-285). Texas has an eight-stroke lead over both No. 10 Florida and Kansas State, who are tied for sixth with 4-under-par 564 going into Wednesday’s final round. In addition to Stark’s 69, the Longhorns tallied rounds of 1-under-par 70 from freshmen Tommy Morrisson and even par 71 from both freshmen Christian Maas and senior Bricklayer Name . Morrison (68-70) and Maas (67-71) are tied for 11th in the individual standings with 4-under-par 138. Georgian Ben Van Wyk holds the 36-hole individual lead at 9-under- par 133 (65 -68), while Oregon’s Owen Avrit and Georgia’s Caleb Manuel are tied for second with 8-under-par 134. The NCAA East Lansing Regional concludes with 18 holes on Wednesday, May 17. Texas will be matched with Michigan State and Kansas State for Wednesday’s third and final round, with tee times starting at 9am Eastern/8am CT from the 10th tee. The lineup To graduate Brian Stark ran a 2-under-par 69 against the Longhorns on Tuesday to move 24 spots to tie for 42nd in the individual standings with a two-round total of 2-over-par 144 (75-69). Starting on the back nine, Stark recorded pars of six straight pairs before carding a bogey on hole 16. He rallied to place a birdie on the par-three 17th island green and added an eagle on the par-five 18th hole. Stark finished his round with nine straight pars to finish 2-under on the day.

