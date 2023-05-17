Team tennis champions will be crowned Tuesday afternoon at Denver City Park





Note: Live team scores will be updated on the individual brackets AURORA – On Tuesday, the Colorado High School Activities Association will crown its 3A, 4A and 5A girls’ tennis team state champions at Denver’s City Park. The head-to-head matchups are the association’s first team championship with the new dual-style tournament format. No. 1 seed Holy Family and No. 3 seed D’Evelyn will start the tournament and take the field at 1:00 PM The top-seeded Mullen will take on the second-seeded Cheyenne Mountain in the 4A Finals, while No. 1 seed Cherry Creek will face No. 2 seed Fairview for the 5A state title. Both games start at 3:30 p.m. 5A Lineup (Cherry Creek vs. Fairview): #1 singles: Lorena Cedeno vs. Quinn Bernthal

#2 singles: Anika Sharmavs. Stella Laird

#3 singles: Jisele Bokervs. Elle Middleton

#1 Doubles: Riley Loehr/Sabrina Shamavs. Virginia Gomulka/Elizabeth Roth

#2 Doubles: Sayeesha Garud/Anika Laxminarayanvs. Maya Rem/Jane Roth

#3 Doubles: Farrah Bendell/Zoey Hochstadt vs. Vivian Cao/Maria McDowell

#4 Doubles: Julia Karlerg/Zoey Hao vs. Bella Pope/Shree Vegesna Cherry Creek and Fairview combined to win all seven titles in the individual tournament at Denver City Park on Saturday, anticipating things to come. In addition, the two teams finished 1-2 in #1 singles, #2 singles, #3 singles and #2 doubles. In #1 singles, Fairview’s Quinn Bernthal defeated Cherry Creek’s Lorena Cedeno, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4, while Fairview’s #2 doubles team of Maya Brakage and Jane Roth defeated Sayeesha Garud and Anika Laxminariyan, 6-1, 6-2 . Cherry Creek claimed #2 singles and #3 singles with Anika Sharma beating Stella Laird, 6-1, 6-2, in #2 singles and Jisele Boker beating Elle Middleton, 6-4, 6-0 in #3 singles. Fairview’s Virginia Gomulka and Elizabeth Roth captured the title in #1 doubles, while Cherry Creek’s Farrah Bendell and Karissa Manley won #3 doubles, and Creek’s Julia Karlerg and Zoey Hao won #4 doubles. 4A Lineup (Mullen vs. Cheyenne Mountain): #1 singles: Lexi Yost vs Sophie Zhou

#2 singles: Lilly Evans vs. Alyssa Sadri

#3 singles: Savanna Hanley vs. Saffron Heroldt

#1 Doubles: Grace Brouillette/Avery Walters vs. Jocelyn Kelly/Rose Katen

#2 Doubles: Clara Dailey/Claire Lenich v Brooke Ballenger/Hope Lewis

#3 Doubles: Maisie McMorrow/Anna Lawrence vs. Hannah Koury/Katie Delich

#4 Doubles: Emma Lehman/Grace Jeffers vs. Daisy Hodson/Shea Devanny At this weekend’s individual state championships in Pueblo City Park, Mullen and/or Cheyenne Mountain played in each of the finals. Both teams captured one individual title, with Cheyenne Mountain’s Brooke Ballenger and Hope Lewis winning #2 doubles and Mullen’s Emma Lehman and Grace Jeffers claiming the #4 doubles title. Lehman/Jeffers defeated Cheyenne Mountain’s Daisy Hodsdon and Shea Devanny in that title match 4-6, 7-5, 6-3. Mullen’s Lexi Yost advanced to #1 singles by beating Sophie Zhou of Cheyenne Mountain in the semifinals, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5. Yost finished second overall. Mullen’s Maisie McMorrow and Anna Lawrence also placed second in #3 doubles. For Cheyenne Mountain, Alyssa Sadri finished second in #2 singles, Saffron Heroldt finished second in #3 singles (defeating Mullen’s Savanna Hanley in the semifinals, 6-0, 6-1), and Jocelyn’s #1 doubles team Kelly and Rose Kate finished second. Lineup 3A (Holy Family vs. D’Evelyn): #1 singles: Annabelle Kenny against Evelyn Oltmans

#2 singles: Laura Baker vs. Sofia Cieslewicz

#3 singles: Raelynn Pickup vs. Maisy Shoeman

#1 Doubles: Sarah Stonehocker/Clara Meisner vs. Kate Davis/Sarah Cook

#2 Doubles: Avery Alderman/Lauren Stonehocker vs. Sabrea Schulte/Sky Young

#3 doubles: Ava Silverstein/Kylie Horning vs. Kennedy Hartman/Bethany Cook

#4 Doubles: Katelyn Morris/Alesandra Wise vs. Addie BaanHofman/Nicole Reeb In the 3A Individual Championships at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, D’Evelyn’s Maisy Shoeman won the #3 singles title, and teammate Evelyn Oltmans finished second in #1 singles. D’Evelyn’s #2 doubles team of Sabrea Schulte and Sky Young also finished second, while Holy Family’s Katelyn Morris and Alexandra Wise placed second in #4 doubles.

