New study finds NHL ‘enforcers’ die younger than other hockey players





New report shows the impact of fighting in hockey A new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Associationwritten by doctors at Columbia University and Rochester’s Mayo Clinic, NHL enforcers found that players who got involved in more than 50 career fights die younger than other players. The study did not find more deaths in the enforcer group, but instead noted their younger age and cause of death compared to other players of their time. Being an NHL enforcer was associated with dying an average of 10 years earlier and being more likely to commit suicide and drug overdose than matched controls, the study states. “It helps to raise awareness of what we think are some of the consequences of fighting in the National Hockey League,” says Dr. Michael Stuart, one of the study’s authors and a top hockey injury physician at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. “If nothing else, this article will stimulate healthy debate.” In their report, researchers named Derek Boogaard, who played for the Minnesota Wild and New York Rangers. They wrote that his death has drawn attention to the potential health consequences of fighting. After Boogaard’s death at the age of 28 from an overdose, he was diagnosed with the degenerative brain disease CTE. Dr. Stuart stressed that the study was limited because they didn’t have access to a player’s full medical records, including their concussion history. The study found that 6,039 NHL players have played the game since 1967, and 331 of those had 50 or more career fights. Fighting in the NHL game currently earns a 5-minute penalty for both players involved. Our starting point [is] that fighting in the sport of ice hockey should have similar consequences to other professional sports, meaning it’s an automatic turn off,” Stuart said. A top junior hockey league in Quebec recently voted to ban fighting. NHL forward Max Domi was asked in a locker room interview by SportsNet about that junior’s decision, adding that according to him, 99% or more of NHL players support fighting in the game. I think it’s something that needs to stay in the game, like I said to protect your high-end players and hold guys accountable,” Domi said. “It’s a big part of the game that always has been and always will be. It also has tremendous entertainment value.” 5 EYE WITNESS NEWS reached out to the NHL and the NHL Players Association for comment on the investigation. In 2017, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reported on a concussion lawsuit by former players, who raised concerns about fighting in the game. For related stories: Eric Chaloux Health Hockey Mayo Clinic NHL Medical Study

