Hello friends,
In the past 4 years we have learned so much about recruiting table tennis players, developing a system with proven results, finding the exact price for different membership levels, specifying the specifications for targeted advertisements, and we have also learned so much about the importance of a team working together to achieve mutual goals.
Today I’m going to list the highlights of the past 4 years. I’m also going to show why we need the financial stability of a new owner and the plan to move forward to make Samson Dubina Table Tennis Academy a profitable business. As you’ll see below, the plan involves me staying as head coach (coaching for 40 hours a week) and adding a new general manager who can triple the membership base within 12 months.
#1 Advertising
Targeted Facebook ads really work. In 2019, we had an adequate advertising budget for ads that demonstrably brought in new customers. However, we didn’t have a solid membership system to bind them to. Without the commitment, most of them wouldn’t keep coming.
#2 Community events
Our community events such as holiday celebrations, birthday parties and open houses really work to draw people to our facility. The new GM will have primary responsibility for reaching out to the community and hosting many table tennis and non-table tennis events at our facility, greatly increasing foot traffic and massively increasing membership.
#3 The current training system
We have a proven system that moves players fast from 0-2000, fast from 2000-2400, fast from 2400-2686! As players move up the ranks, they have many excellent role models to copy. The role models like Sarah Jalli, Sid Naresh, Nandan Naresh, Kareem Azrak, Senura Silva and many others are vivid displays that the system works. Someone really can go from a recreational player to an Olympian under the roof of the Samson Dubina TT Academy.
#4 New membership structure
In 2019 a lot of new people came BUT we didn’t have a solid membership system to get them involved. Our new membership system has amazing results! Up to 20% of people who walk through the door sign up for one of five membership levels! In 2019, as many as 100 new people joined every month. If we had had this system then, we would have been very successful. When the new owner resets the targeted ads and organizes many community events in our location and we hook the newcomers into the program, we will have a stable and highly profitable academy.
Current members
- Pro Members – 3 members pay $547/month
- Premium Members – 16 members pay $297/month
- Train members – 27 members pay $87/month
- Competitive Members – 10 members pay $87/month
- Play Members – 18 members pay $27/month
#5 Professional training and recreational play
So what should be the focus, professional training or recreational play? Both! The pro players may be a small number of athletes, but with housing and training, they each pay $1950/month. Approximately $25/night for housing and transportation and $300/week for professional training. We have accommodation for 8 players in one house and 4 players in the other house. In addition to these homes, we also have other housing options. Financially we need both professional players and recreational players. The grassroots program and the pipeline to raise them through the ranks.
#6TournamentSuccess
Lately we’ve been able to find a great price on USATT tournaments. If we are able to average 140 players per tournament and get sponsors to donate the prize money then we are looking at some very profitable tournaments. The current plan is to hold 12 major USATT tournaments per year.
#7Camp Success
We’ve also been able to build momentum for running camps. The plan is to hold 12 camps per year – one fall camp, two winter camps, one spring camp, and eight summer camps.
#8 No lone Rangers
The success of the academy has really been a group effort of all players, coaches, training partners and staff. Going forward, the most critical component will be a new general manager who can recruit more players and better organize community events at our location. Under the circumstances I did what I could to take care of my wife and 8 children, coach 40 hours a week and do what I could for management. With my limited schedule, I couldn’t fully exploit the potential that was there. I am excited to help the academy continue to grow, excited to continue to lead classes and teach many private lessons, and excited to see how our numbers will grow with the new owner and new manager coming on board.
Discussion
I’d love to talk to you! Please email me as soon as possible [email protected] or text me 330-949-9230 to schedule a FaceTime or Zoom call. The deadline for submitting bids is May 17. Contact me today to discuss further.
Honestly
Samson Dubina
www.SamsonDubina.com
