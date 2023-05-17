Sports
Jofra Archer is NEVER allowed to play Test cricket for England again after being ruled out of Ashes due to an elbow problem
Jofra Archer was ruled out of the Ashes on Tuesday after suffering another stress fracture in the right elbow that required five surgeries, leaving his future in deep doubt.
Archer returned from the IPL early to tend to the injury and will be out all summer, leaving him fighting to be involved in England’s defense of the 50-over World Cup in India in October.
Realistically, and unfortunately desperately, it is difficult to see him play Test cricket ever again.
Managing director Rob Key lamented the latest setback for Archer but said he hoped to see him back to England in the near future.
“It’s been a frustrating and distressing time for Jofra,” Key said.
He made good progress until a recurrence of the elbow injury that had previously kept him out for a longer period of time.
‘I hope his luck turns at some point, Jofra, who deserves a bit of happiness and is distraught over what happened. I’m sure it will. Right now all the cricket is too much for his body to handle and we have to get through that.
“Someone like Jofra is almost a Formula 1 car. He’s going through the period he’s been through, that’s been really tough, and you just think you’re getting to the point where he can play, but there’s another setback.
“You just hope that eventually he will overcome this and that the body will become robust enough to handle the rigors of everything. I wouldn’t rule anything out here at this point.’
Key claims he was pursuing a future in white-ball cricket and said he was desperate to play for England ‘whatever the format’.
Managing director Rob Key (L) said Archer was ‘distraught’ about his injury – but denied he was heading for the white ball route
“The only thing about Jofra is that sometimes people think he’s going down the white-ball road and has other things on his mind. That is absolutely not the case. He is desperate to play all forms of cricket.’
“We wish him the best of luck with his recovery and I’m sure we’ll see Jofra back to his best and win games for England, whatever the format.”
It came after England made the ‘seriously difficult decision’ to drop Ben Foakes and recall Jonny Bairstow to face Ireland and then Australia in the Ashes.
Key announced on Tuesday that Foakes has been left out of a 15-man squad to face Ireland in the Ashes warm-up Test at Lord’s in England on June 1. leg.
Jonny Bairstow returns to the England squad to face Ireland at Lord’s after recovering from his broken leg and dislocated ankle
Ben Foakes has been completely left out of the selection for the Ireland Test despite his strong form
Mark Wood (left) and Chris Woakes (right) take their place again in England’s bowling attack
That means Bairstow will return for the first time since playing six centuries for England last year in the dual keeper-batsman role he preferred before the re-emergence of Foakes gave the Yorkshireman a specialist batting role.
He will probably hit seven with his old position of five now occupied by Harry Brook.
“Leaving Ben Foakes off the team was a seriously tough decision,” said Key.
“He was outstanding for England last year, but Jonny Bairstow is one of the best players in the world whose performance last summer epitomized what we stand for.”
There are some intriguing selections and decisions in England’s first team of the summer, most notably Ollie Pope who officially becomes vice-captain.
Jimmy Anderson is part of the squad for the game against Ireland despite a minor groin injury
Captain Ben Stokes is allowed to sit out the Ireland Test to be fit in time for the Ashes
That, and the inclusion of Essex batsman Dan Lawrence in the squad, raises the possibility that captain Ben Stokes will miss Ireland’s game after suffering a toe injury in the IPL and still suffering from the serious knee problem that has seriously affected his bowling affected.
It’s inconceivable that Stokes would be absent from the opening of the Ashes Test at Edgbaston on June 16, even if he’s just playing as a batsman, but he has already shown disdain for warm-up matches and would miss the four-day match against the Irish.
Chris Woakes returns to the Test squad for the first time since March 2022 and, with Archer and Olly Stone missing, battles for his first appearance on home soil since August 2022.
Jimmy Anderson, who suffered a ‘minor’ groin injury playing for Lancashire against Somerset last week, is fit and included in the 15 but may be resting.
England squad for Ireland Test
Lord, June 1-4
Ben Stokes (Durham) Captain; James Anderson (Lancashire); Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire); Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire); Harry Brook (Yorkshire); Zak Crawley (Kent); Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire); Dan Lawrence (Essex); Jack Leach (Somerset); Ollie Pope (Surrey); Matthew Potts (Durham); Ollie Robinson (Sussex); Joe Root (Yorkshire); Chris Woakes (Warwickshire); Mark Wood (Durham)
