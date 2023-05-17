Louisville football has the third highest overall earnings projection in the ACC





The future of the Louisville football program was at stake with the abrupt departure of former Head Coach Scott Satterfield. Passionate Louisville fans clamored for the homecoming of Louisville icon Jeff Brohm, but the head football coach position remained vacant for a few days before any definitive answers were forthcoming. The uncertainty quickly subsided when news broke that Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm had agreed to a contract with athletic director Josh Heird to become the next head football coach at the University of Louisville. Instantly the city caught fire and a buzz filled the air of Louisville in a way it hadn’t in a long time. When Scott Satterfield left Louisville for a seemingly sideways move to the University of Cincinnati, many people scratched their heads. But it allowed Louisville to reunite with all three of his favorite sons: Greg, Jeff, and Brian Brohm. And now, not even played a game yet, the University of Louisville is in the top 3 in the overall projection in the ACC under Jeff Brohm, according to 247Sports. Dabo Swinner and Clemson still remain the ACC favorites, despite the departure of quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, with 10 expected wins. A Drake Maye-led North Carolina team comes in at No. 2 with 8.5 wins. USC’s Drake Maye and Caleb Williams are expected to be the top two quarterbacks in next year’s NFL Draft and have the potential to switch franchises overnight. Not an ideal situation for Louisville to be in the same conference as a talent like Maye. But Jeff Brohm has two defensive backs, Cam’Ron Kelly and Storm Duck, who used to play for the Tar Heels and knew their plan. If Scott Satterfield was still the Head Coach in Louisville, the total profit expectation would probably be around 5.5 or 6.5. For those wondering, according to 247 SportsCincinnati football under Scott Satterfield is expected to go 5-7 in their first year at the Power Five level. Jeff Brohm has the Louisville program with an overall earnings forecast of 8. For a quick look at next season’s schedule, the 2023-2024 schedule is as follows: Week one : Louisville vs. Georgia Tech (Atlanta, GA)

: Louisville vs. Georgia Tech (Atlanta, GA) Week two : Murray State vs. Louisville (Louisville, KY)

: Murray State vs. Louisville (Louisville, KY) Week three : Louisville vs. Indiana (Neutral Indianapolis, IN)

: Louisville vs. Indiana (Neutral Indianapolis, IN) Week four : Boston College vs. Louisville (Louisville, KY)

: Boston College vs. Louisville (Louisville, KY) Week five : Louisville vs. NC State (Raleigh, NC)

: Louisville vs. NC State (Raleigh, NC) Week six : Notre Dame vs. Louisville (Louisville, KY)

: Notre Dame vs. Louisville (Louisville, KY) Week seven : Louisville vs. Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)

: Louisville vs. Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) Week eight : BYE

: BYE Week nine : Duke vs. Louisville (Louisville, KY)

: Duke vs. Louisville (Louisville, KY) Week Ten : Virginia Tech vs. Louisville (Louisville, KY)

: Virginia Tech vs. Louisville (Louisville, KY) Week Eleven : Virginia vs. Louisville (Louisville, KY)

: Virginia vs. Louisville (Louisville, KY) Week Twelve : Louisville vs. Miami (Miami, FL)

: Louisville vs. Miami (Miami, FL) Week thirteen: Kentucky vs. Louisville (Louisville, KY) Based on the schedule, it’s entirely possible that Jeff Brohm will walk away with eight or more wins in his first season at the helm of the Cardinals. Sooner rather than later, Louisville is expected to be in contention for the ACC title. It’s a fun time to be a Louisville fan.

