Swiatek goes past Vekic to the quarters of Rome; to meet Rybakina
No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek shrugged off an overnight rain delay to reach her third consecutive Internazionali BNL d’Italia quarterfinal. .
Two-time defending champion Swiatek has now won 14 straight matches and 24 straight sets at the Foro Italico. The last player to beat her in Rome was Barbora Krejcikova in the third round of 2021, and the only player to beat her at this tournament was Arantxa Rus in the first round of 2020.
Only five other players in the Open Era have won 14 or more consecutive matches in Rome. Swiatek follows in the footsteps of Chris Evert, Conchita Martnez, Gabriela Sabatini, Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams.
Swiatek improved to 4-0 against Vekic overall. This was their first meeting on clay. The Croatian only won a set once, in the 2022 San Diego final. This time, Vekic managed to keep things tight and become the first player of this tournament to break Swiatek’s serve in the first set.
The number 24 seeded Vekic sealed that break with a fine drop shot, a tactic that was successful five out of six times. But that was the only breaking point she managed to convert from seven chances. In contrast, Swiatek took all three of her break opportunities on the Vekic serve, finding 19 winners compared to her opponent’s 14.
Swiatek, Rybakina Resume Rivalry:The Roland Garros champion and the reigning Wimbledon champion will face each other for the fourth and third time this season.
While Swiatek won their first meeting in the quarterfinals against Ostrava in 2021, Rybakina has won both encounters in 2023 without dropping a set – indeed, for losing just 12 games in total. She knocked out Swiatek at the Australian Open 6–4, 6–4 in the fourth round and then ended the Pole’s title defense in Indian Wells 6–2, 6–2 in the semifinals.
This will be their first professional clay court match, but they have already played on the ground once at junior level, including in Italy. Rybakina won the 2017 Milan Grade A Final 1-6, 7-6(5), 6-3.
Swiatek’s primary memory of that match was not focused on the tennis or the result.
“It was [my] first game to be streamed live on the internet,” she said. ‘It really stressed me out. Beginner’s mistake. But I was very happy to be in the final. It was like I started to believe in myself more.”
Both players downplayed the significance of their history. Swiatek said she saw herself as neither the underdog nor the favourite.
“For now I would say I have no mentality,” she told the press after beating Vekic. “I would say it’s a bit neutral. I just want to treat this game like any other. Going back to my previous games against Elena, it doesn’t make any sense. It was on hard court. I know how I felt. This time I no expectations. I’m just going to come out and play the best game possible.”
Rybakina is aware that Rome, more than any other location on the tour, is Swiatek’s territory. After her fourth-round defeat to Marketa Vondrousova, she also lowered expectations.
“I think [clay] it changes a lot,” she said. “It’s more rallies, it’s more physical, she has more time, I have more time. I think it’s very different from the hard courts.
“I don’t expect much. For me it’s a practice. I take it this way. Hopefully it will help me to perform at the French Open.”
Nevertheless, Rybakina acknowledged the excitement surrounding what is becoming one of the most important young rivalries in the sport.
“I don’t think about it that much, but of course I see some comments,” she said. “It’s good if [fans] think that way and that it’s entertaining to watch us play against each other. It’s a good thing.”
