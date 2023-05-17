New Jersey Devils Prospect Update: Stillman is still playing hockey and other summer contract considerations

Stillman (and the Petes) survive

After an overtime win last night, former Devils first-round pick Chase Stillman and his Peterborough Petes lead the London Knights 2-1 for the OHL Championship and a ticket to the Memorial Cup. After being held pointless in the first two games of the series, Stillman had two goals and an assist in Game 3, including this game-tying snipe early in the third period, which the announcer called an NHL-caliber shot.

Stillman now has 12 points in 18 playoff games playing mostly on Pete’s second line. Stillman, a 20-year-old former first-round pick, has already signed his ELC and will begin his professional career in 2023/24, but Devils management has other decisions to make this summer on some of their other prospects. Here are some.

Contract Considerations

Urgent decisions

Nikola Pasic made a big breakthrough in the HockeyAllsvenskan this year, finishing fourth in the league with 52 points in 51 games. Check out this snipe courtesy of EP Rinkside.

Pasics rights end on June 1. He will have to be signed before then to remain the property of the devil. The problem is that Pasic has already signed a contract with Lulea to play in the SHL in 2023-2024. While I don’t know the specifics of Pasic’s contract, it’s probably possible that Pasic will also sign his ELC and be loaned to Lulea, but that window is closing soon. Personally, I’d like to see Pasic signed as the Devils could use offensive players in their system, but I’m not optimistic that will happen.

Goalkeeper Gilles Senns’ rights expire on June 30. Senn may sound familiar to Devils fans as he played two games for the team in 2019-20. Management then allowed him to return to HC Davos. Senn is now 27 and hasn’t been talked about as an option since then, so I wouldn’t bet on a return, although Senn had a great year last season with a GAA of 2.24 and 0.922%. So everything is possible.

Other Considerations

Per Cap friendly, the rights of five Devils prospects will expire after the 2023-2024 season. While these aren’t immediate issues, it’s common for key prospects to be signed a year early so as not to lose them, so I’ll cover all five here.

The first, 21-year-old center Jaromir Pytlik, was the Devils 4th round selection in the 2020 draft. Once a promising prospect, Pytlik has struggled with injuries since his year of service and lost most of the 2020–21 season to the pandemic. Pytlik scored three points in 33 games for Rytiri Kladano in the Czech top league this season. I expect Pytlik to return to Rytiri Kladano next year and hope for a breakaway. Pytlik’s rights expire on June 1, 2024. Considering Pytlik’s struggles this season, there aren’t many highlights, so enjoy this one. Who doesn’t want the Lord of the Pucks on their team?

Per Cap friendlythere are also four collegiate prospects whose rights expire on August 15, 2024. Of the four, the most interesting prospect is Artem Shlaine.

Artem Shlaine, a former fifth-round pick in the 2020 entry draft, broke out this season after transferring to Northern Michigan, tallying 32 points in 38 games. For more on Shlaine’s rise, read my spotlight here. Peter Robinson NHL. com also interviewed the young striker in November about his progress in earning a professional contract. It’s worth reading.

Despite the points, highlights are strangely scarce for Shlaine on Twitter. Here are a few.

While this is an empty target, I really like how Shlaine uses his speed and reach to get past the defender. Here’s another highlight.

The Wildcats get a goal back late in the second period. Artem Shlaine is up front, while Joey Larson does some fencing up front, as the puck comes from behind the net. 3-2 Irish still lead NMU heading into third period. pic.twitter.com/0sjID6DpFU Jack Hal (@JackHall600) October 17, 2022

In this game, Shlaine sticks the puck out of the slot. After riding hard to the net for a shot, Shlaine cycles around and comes back at the right time to pick up the change, as Ken Daneyko would say. It’s not the prettiest of goals, but it’s a smart, sharp game of hockey. Personally, I’d love to see Shlaine draw. I think he has shown enough to get a contract at this level.

RW Patrick Moynihan has transferred to Notre Dame to begin 2023-2024, so he is unlikely to sign this summer. A change in scenery will hopefully benefit the young winger, who fell to just 10 points in 34 appearances for Providence this year. You’d think Moynihan would put up better numbers with these kinds of snipes.

Max Crozier (#24 in black) records the primary assist on this power play goal. He gets the faceoff win from Parker Ford (00) and then passes it to Patrick Moynihan (NJD) for the goal.

–@FriarsHockey pic.twitter.com/QKeJTLuUWH Future Bolts (@LightningProsp1) January 9, 2023

Unfortunately, he hasn’t. Moynihan is still a solid defensive forward and he still possesses those elusive qualities that coaches love, so if he can rediscover his offensive touch there is potential depth forward there. Moynihan also has the elusiveness of being Jack Hughess friend and golf buddy, so there’s that. Personally, I was very supportive of the Moynihan pick when it was made and I hope he has a comeback year to prove the doubters wrong.

RD Case McCarthy has been mentioned captain for what will be his fifth season with the Boston University Terriers in 2023-24, so I would be very surprised if he signed with the Devils this summer. Also, McCarthy suffered a season-ending injury on this play to the aforementioned Patrick Moynihan, so management will probably want to see him recover first if they’re on the fence about the defender.

Pretty scary situation between Providence and BU (men). The stretcher comes out for NJ Devils prospect Case McCarthy after going into the boards on a clean hit. pic.twitter.com/yDiJjh4Lyy Adam Herman (@AdamZHerman) March 17, 2023

McCarthy had 15 points in 35 games for the Terriers this season, but is more known for his physical play. Since the Devils’ Blueline will be busy for the next several years, chances are McCarthy will wait it out and sign with whatever team gives him the best path to the NHL. We will see.

Finally, goaltender Cole Brady will need attention. Brady supported Luke Pavicich this season to a score of 3.10 GAA and 0.907%. Fortunately for Brady, Pavicich has transferred to UMass Lowell for 2023-24. Brady will likely need to take charge of the runway and perform well for UMass before earning an ELC.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Now is the time to tell us what you think. Who should be signed this summer? Talk about this or other prospects below.