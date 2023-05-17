Cricket Politics – Newspaper – DAWN.COM





Unfortunately, there has been no response to Pakistan Cricket Board Najam Sethi’s warning that Pakistan would boycott the World Cup if it is not allowed to host the Asia Cup as planned. India, which has refused to send its team to Pakistan for the Asian Cup, has remained silent. , about the case. The International Cricket Council has also been silent. The ACC wants to move the Asia Cup to a neutral venue. The situation will snowball into a major crisis if something is not done about it soon. Pakistan has proposed a hybrid model so that India can play their matches in the UAE. However, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka object to the model, forcing the PCB to propose that Pakistanis host the first four matches before the tournament moves to the UAE. However, the PCB has said it expects India to take the same approach for Pakistan when it hosts the FIFA World Cup later this year, with Pakistan playing at a neutral venue. The stalemate threatens to continue; five months before the World Cup starts, the schedule has yet to be announced. The ICC claims that it will be revealed once the Indian Premier League season ends. The ICC’s silence only makes matters worse. As the governing body of world cricket, it should step in. But as the proposed financial model for the next cycle shows, the ICC remains heavily dependent on India, which is expected to receive nearly 40 percent of ICC revenue from 2024-27, with Pakistan getting just under 6 percent. Matches between the rivals generate a huge amount of money for the ICC. The council should ensure that Pakistanis are in the game and ensure that the sport does not suffer from the politics between India and Pakistan. Published in Dawn, May 17, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1753749/cricket-politics The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos