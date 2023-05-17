What the national media is saying about Georgia football after the Bulldogs land Dylan Raiola





Even for a program like Georgia, with back-to-back national championships, the landing of a player of Dylan Raiola’s caliber sent shock waves through the college football landscape. Raiola is the No. 1 overall player in the nation for the 2024 recruiting cycle. He is considered a quarterback of a generation, in the same vein as Arch Manning and Caleb Williams before him. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Raiola is from Phoenix.

Raiola comes from strong bloodlines as his father, Dominic, was a center for the Detroit Lions for over a decade. Georgia already had one of the best recruiting leagues in the country, led by commitments from 5-star cornerback Ellis Robinson and 4-star wide receiver Ny Carr. Adding just Raiola to the mix should help bolster Georgia’s class. He should also help Georgia bring in potentially some of the best prospects in the class, such as wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Mike Matthews, as well as safety KJ Bolden and linebacker Sammy Brown. The Bulldogs now have a good chance of becoming the number 1 recruiting class in the country. That comes after back-to-back national championships.

Raiola was a one-time commitment from Ohio State, but he withdrew that commitment in December. Georgia defeated USC and Nebraska to win Raiola’s bet. He becomes the sixth quarterback to have a 5-star rating at one point in the process of committing to Georgia. He is the second No. 1 overall prospect to tie with Georgia, tying with Nolan Smith. Justin Fields and Jacob Eason were also quarterback signers who ranked in the top five in their respective classes to sign with Georgia. The Bulldogs have now signed two quarterbacks in the 2024 cycle, as Raiola joins Ryan Puglisi in the class. After not taking a quarterback in the 2023 cycle, as the Bulldogs missed out on the similarly hyped Arch Manning, Georgia now appears to be in the quarterback position to move forward. As for the team, Georgia will likely enter the 2023 season as title favourites. The Bulldogs have won the last two national championships and the addition of Raiola seems to indicate that Smart and the Bulldogs have no intention of slowing down. I’m excited. I’ve always said we’re built to last here, said Smart after G-Day. That’s my motto What Dylan Raiola’s landing means for Georgia football More Georgia football stories from DawgNation

