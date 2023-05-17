Novak Djokovic complains about being hit by a tennis ball

Whining and crying because he doesn’t get his way has become as synonymous as winning when it comes to Novak Djokovic. He didn’t want to get vaccinated and was sad he couldn’t compete as he tried to keep other tennis players as safe as possible. Novak cares about Novak. And now, as Djokovic advanced easily to the quarterfinals of the Italian Open, one point on the clay court upset the world No. 1, and it’s entirely his fault. And of course the jokes about Djokovic because he thinks everyone is out to get him.

At the end of a rally against Cameron Norrie, Djokovic hit a lob shot that he knew the Briton, number 13 in the world, would hit and end the run. Like any tennis player, Djokovic turns his back on the game in the middle of the court and starts walking away. Quite the tactic of the world’s best to give up. And to make things more interesting, Norrie finishes the point by following the ball and connecting with his smash, only to make contact with Djokovic’s left thigh. It’s an automatic point for Norrie, but otherwise Djokovic was furious that a tennis ball hit him on a tennis court with his back to him. I’d say someone pissed in his lucky charms this morning, but judging by his attitude, he probably likes the taste of golden cereal. And that’s not what Honey Nut Cheerios really means.

Djokovic looks back at Norrie, who immediately apologized for not seeing the world number 1 until after hitting the ball into his leg. like the Brit killed his sister. How dare you touch Novak Julio Ricardo Inigo Montoya Tommy de la Rosa Ramrez Djokovic’s leg? Yes, that was his first thought. Djokovic extended his deadly gaze to Norrie just a general reflection of him attitude on the field. Of course, in a world where Djokovic is little affected, it is of course everyone’s fault. What a bag of shit that guy is.