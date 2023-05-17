Area Boys Hockey: Borden joins Northern Lakes coaching staff – Brainerd Dispatch





PEQUOT LAKES The Northern Lakes Lightning boys’ hockey team hired Howie Borden as an assistant coach for the 2023-24 season. Borden was the varsity head coach of the Brainerd Warriors for the past two seasons. Before that, Borden was an assistant coach at St. Johns University for five seasons and served as an assistant at Bethel University before joining St. Johns. Borden also brings extensive junior hockey coaching experience, including serving as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator for the Granite City Lumberjacks following tenures with the Alexandria Blizzard and Minnesota Ice Hawks programs. Borden graduated from Brockport State (NY) in 2002 and lives in Brainerd with his wife Michelle and son James. Howie brings a wealth of hockey knowledge and experience to our hockey program, said Northern Lakes head coach Erik Vetsch. We are delighted that he will join our technical staff.

