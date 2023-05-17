Tom Hepburn wins Open Wheelchair Tire C at national championships

This was only Hepburn’s second National Para event as he was more used to able-bodied players in the Weymouth & District Table Tennis League (WDTTL) and represented Weymouth in the National Junior League.

Hepburn is now starting to make a name for himself in a highly competitive and successful British para table tennis line-up.

Held for the first time since 2019, the two-day event offers up-and-coming young and inexperienced players the chance to compete against World, European and Commonwealth champions and Paralympic medalists for the chance to be crowned national champions.

On the first day, Hepburn was grouped in the Open Singles with elite Para athletes such as Jack Hunter-Spivey, a Commonwealth Paralympic bronze and gold medalist plus Paralympic bronze medalist Megan Shackleton.

While there were no wins, Hepburn was very competitive in some close games and learned so much playing against such experienced and talented players.

The next day, Hepburn was on top form winning the Open Wheelchair Tie C, which pitted players outside the national top 25 against each other.

This was a fantastic achievement for Hepburn at this stage of his table tennis wheelchair experience.

Although disabled and completely wheelchair dependent, Hepburn has always played table tennis against able-bodied players.

After a visit to Weymouth by Shaun Marples, pathways manager for British Para Table Tennis, and also playing against Dorset-based GB Para player Simon Heaps, Hepburn was encouraged to take part in his first match last November at St Neots.

The experience of this match and the advice and encouragement of some truly inspiring players convinced Hepburn that he wanted to try and compete more at this level.

Variety, the children’s charity, was inspired by Hepburn’s story and determination and offered to help with funding for a table tennis sports wheelchair.

Standard NHS wheelchairs are heavy, not easy to maneuver and the high supportive backrests get in the way.

The Variety Trustees considered Hepburn’s application along with statements of support from Weymouth College and the WDTTL and agreed to fully fund a sports wheelchair for Hepburn at a cost of $4,000.

This makes playing much easier, improves agility and gives Hepburn the chance to train and play at a higher level.

Variety likes to find and finance other young people who need a sports wheelchair or other support to excel in sports.

Hepburn and his family are deeply grateful to the WDTTL, Shaun Marples, Simon Heaps, Da Vinci Wheelchairs and of course the Variety charity, all of whom have helped him effectively participate in table tennis at the local and national level, playing against Able and Para players.

Sports for people with disabilities can often be difficult and some may think it is impossible.

However, table tennis is inclusive and accessible in South Dorset and disabled players are welcome and supported.

With the support of National Para organisations, charities such as Variety and inspiring national players, local players of all ages can participate fully and also have the opportunity to progress to the top of the sport.

The Weymouth & District Table Tennis League currently runs open community sessions for juniors and adults every Saturday at The Wey Valley Tennis Centre.

Wheelchair players and families are very welcome and Hepburn is happy to help and share his experience.

For more information and to make a reservation, please contact Andy Millar at [email protected]