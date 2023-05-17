ICC rules: No ‘soft signal’ in World Test Championships final | Cricket news







The International Cricket Council (ICC) also announced some other game terms changes on Monday, which will take effect from June 1.

The soft signal when referring catches to the third referee had become a contentious issue over the years with players around the world criticizing the practice. Previously, the on-field umpires would refer a catch that needed checking to the third umpire, but would also signal their own decision.

The third umpire needed convincing evidence to reverse the on-field call. From now on, such catches will be decided solely by the third referee.

The game conditions have been reworked by the ICC

Soft signals have been discussed at previous Cricket Commission meetings in recent years. The commission deliberated extensively on this and concluded that soft signals were unnecessary and sometimes confusing, as references to catches in replays may seem inconclusive, Ganguly said in a statement from the ICC.

The ICC had held on to the soft signal for nearly a decade to preserve the human factor in umpires’ decision-making, which has been rapidly superseded by technology.

Inconclusive catches have been a highly sensitive issue over the years, leading to instances where players’ integrity has also been questioned for claiming a catch.

In most cases, camera angles failed to provide convincing images of unreliable catches, and calls on the field were rarely reversed.

England Test captain Ben Stokes had expressed his opinion on the relevance of the soft signal following controversy during a Test match between Australia and South Africa earlier this year.

The ICC has also allowed the use of floodlights during the WTC final. Like the last WTC final between India and New Zealand in Southampton in 2021, the ICC has also kept the sixth day, which is a reserved day if the match is affected by inclement weather.

Confusion about Free Hit

There was confusion over the Free Hit rule with the ICC saying that a small addition had been made to it and that runs scored from a free hit would count as runs towards the striker, not byes. However, the ICC quickly made it clear that this was not the case.

The rule remains the same: runs scored after a batter is bowled from a free hit are still credited as extras.

Helmets must

With an increase in on-field concussion incidents, the Cricket Commission also made helmets compulsory for batters while facing fast bowlers, wicket-keepers keeping stumps and fielders in close-in positions in front of the wicket.

…The committee decided it was best to mandate the use of helmets in certain positions to ensure player safety, Ganguly said.

