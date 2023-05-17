Mexico’s Andres Guardado announces retirement from international football





iIt was an open secret, but now Mexican midfielder Andrew saved officially retired from international football. After 16 years with the seniors, the 36-year-old has taken his time Mexico career. The Real Betty midfielder leaves the international match with an impressive record 28 goals in 179 appearances for Mexico. That includes scoring for his country in every calendar year from 2005 to 2022. Farewell message from Guardado The player himself confirmed the news with a video clip featuring a montage of his time as a player, as well as expressions of gratitude to the fans and his teammates. He accompanied the short with a statement on social media. “I had said it a long time ago, but I had not stopped thanking you for everything I have experienced in these 16 years with the Mexican national team…. It is impossible to express in words how grateful and privileged I am feel.” “, wrote stored. “My sincere thanks to everyone who accompanied me and who were lucky enough to share moments with me during this beautiful dream… All my teammates, the various coaching staff, all the staff who are a very important part of the day.” to this day and of course all the loyal fans who accompanied me all these years and now I’m just one of you, THANK YOU! “Today the dream comes to an end, the dream of a child that came true and had setbacks, sorrows and disappointments along the way, that I would like to go through again to embrace the glory of defending for several years and proudly wear the jersey of many , the green one, that of El Tri.” Andres Guardado’s record for Mexico Guardado exits international football as a legend of the Mexican national team and holds his record for appearances. He is also part of an elite group of players who have played in five World Cups together Antonio Carbajal, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Guillermo Ochoa and Lothar Matthaus. The left-sided player played up Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022. Guardado also helped Mexico lift four trophies: the Gold cup in 2011, 2015 and 2015, and the CONCACAF Cup in 2015.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marca.com/en/football/2023/05/16/6463e37022601d0e288b45e6.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos