Discoverer tennis claims 10th in HAC Tournament

















The Columbus tennis team concluded the regular season on Friday after finishing 10th in the Heartland Athletic Tournament. The Discoverers finished the game with 21 team points, which was 88 points behind first-place Lincoln Southwest’s 99 points. The HAC Tournament marked the last time Columbus will compete for the NSAA Class A State Championship Tournament on Thursday and Friday. Columbus No. 1 singles competitor Sage Warner started the day with a 6-3 and 6-0 loss to Lincoln High’s Abby Crotteau in the first round. In the backup draw, Warner faced Norfolk’s Helena Frey with a chance to compete for ninth. Warner won 8–1 before taking on Kearney’s Adyn McCaslin in the ninth game. Warner would finish in 10th place after an 8-2 loss to McCaslin. She finishes the regular season with a 6-13 in No. 1 singles. Her next opponent is Lincoln Southwest’s Natalie Thompson. People also read… Entering the state with a 13-10 record, Thompson is the No. 7 seed in the No. 1 singles bracket. Competing in the No. 2 singles series at the HAC Tournament, Alyn Estrada-Morales fell 6-1 and 6-1 to Grand Island’s Katelyn Rodriguez. She would then face Lincoln Northeasts Addison Hoage for the chance to compete for ninth place. Estrada-Morales would take an 8-4 victory over Hoage before falling 8-4 to Norfolks Sailor Cipra. She will now face Ava Schroeder in the number singles tournament at State. Schroeder enters the state tournament as No. 6 with an 18-7 record. Estrada-Morales comes in with a 4-16 record. In doubles, Maggie Luebbe and Sydnee Medinger lost 6-3, 6-2 to Ava Simpson and Elena Simpson of Lincoln North Star in the opening round of the No. 1 doubles tournament. Luebbe and Medinger then defeated Lincoln High’s Ellie Hill and Kaitlin Sidders 8–5 in the back draw. The Columbus duo was then set to face Mallory Campbell and Jaylen Hansen of Grand Island in the ninth place game, but finished in 10th place by default. The two Discoverers finished the regular season with a 9-19 record and the two will face Bellevue West’s Charmaine Jocson and Emerson Sobczyk by standings. The Bellevue West opens the state game with a 15-10 record and the number 10 seed. Taylor Loontjer and Sarah Lasso were the No. 2 doubles team for Columbus, the two starting with a 6-0 and 6-1 victory over Lincoln Highs Kristie Trinh and Rowan Wick. Loontjer and Lasso lost in the second round to Grand Islands Sophia Armstrong and Mya Chrisman 6-4, 4-6 and 3-10. In the back draw, Loontjer and Lasso lost 8-5 to Lincoln Pius X’s Jamie Tran and Avery Carr in the fifth place tournament. The Discoverer duo then faced Lincoln Southeast’s Clio Baird and Annika Srivastav for seventh, finishing 8-2 to finish in eighth place. Loontjer and Lasso finish the regular season with a 22-8 record and enter the state tournament as the No. 14 seed in the No. 2 doubles tournament. The two will face 16-18 Skylar Bedlan and Callie McClain from North Platte. The Discoverers open the state game of the Koch Family Outdoor Tennis in Omaha Thursday at 9 a.m. Join our Prep Sports newsletter Weekly straight to your inbox!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://columbustelegram.com/sports/high-school/tennis/discoverer-tennis-claims-10th-in-hac-tournament/article_be5c614e-f40b-11ed-a1cf-ff301abac987.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos