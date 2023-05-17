Sports
Coyotes’ Gutierrez, Keller, NHL Commissioner Respond to Arena Denial
The Arizona Coyotes were denied by Tempe voters Tuesday in their bid to build a new arena complex near Priest Drive and Rio Salado Parkway.
The future of the Valley franchise is now uncertain as the team will have no place to play once the deal at the temporary home at Arizona’s Mullett Arena expires after the 2024-25 season, with a mutual option for the season 2025-26. .
The Tempe vote to approve a new Coyotes arena fell far behind, and President and CEO Xavier Gutierrez said the future of the franchise has yet to be evaluated, putting the team’s future in Arizona in jeopardy. pic.twitter.com/tCe57LhM7v
— Arizona Sports (@AZSports) May 17, 2023
We are deeply disappointed that voters in Tempe did not pass proposals 301, 302 and 303,” Coyotes President and CEO Xavier Gutierrez said in a statement. “As Tempe Mayor Corey Woods said, it was the best sports deal in Arizona history. The Coyotes want to thank everyone who supported our efforts and voted yes. So many community leaders stepped up and became our advocates and for that we are really grateful.
“We also want to thank the countless volunteers who have worked so hard to make the Tempe Entertainment District a reality, as well as the Tempe City Council for their support. While we wanted a different outcome, we remain grateful to everyone who volunteered their time and talent. What’s next for the franchise will be evaluated by our owners and the National Hockey League in the coming weeks.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman as well issued a statement who expressed his disappointment with the results on behalf of the league.
“The National Hockey League is extremely disappointed with the result of the public referendum on the Coyotes arena project in Tempe. We are going to see with the Coyotes what the options could be in the future.”
One of the Coyotes captains and a face of the franchise Clayton Keller made his reaction felt with a simple emoji.
— Clayton Keller (@ClaytonKeller37) May 17, 2023
The hockey world also poured in with their thoughts and feelings when news of the election results came in:
If you see a coyotes fan, give them a hug.
— z-Ben B (@WhoDatBenny) May 17, 2023
Oof.
My heart breaks for everyone with the Yotes and their loyal fans. They have so much love for their team and it’s crazy how this has all gained momentum.
A sad day for AZ sport. https://t.co/yMAufK6Cq5
— Courtney Bakker (@CBake93) May 17, 2023
Gutted for Coyotes fans and those who work in the Coyotes organization. All around a rough night.
— H.Jos Bosch (@HJBosch21) May 17, 2023
send lots of love to my @ArizonaCoyotes fam
— Mallory Schnell (@mallory_schnell) May 17, 2023
Pain :/ https://t.co/ggVL3Vf5KX
— Cowboy Timothe (@timmyhustle25) May 17, 2023
Poor coyotes – this is just cruel https://t.co/HKMvDrwpyO
— Nikolas Dobies (@NdWarrior95) May 17, 2023
Shane Doan and Luke Lapinski deserve better https://t.co/KgaeXsFVmS
— Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) May 17, 2023
I feel sorry for Coyotes fans. Just punch after punch.
— Cody Fincher (@Cody__Fincher) May 17, 2023
Hello Seattle/Montreal/Atlanta/etc. folks, how does it feel to lose a professional sports franchise?
— Danny Shapiro (@DannyShapiro13) May 17, 2023
Heartbreaking for the players, the longtime staff who are so loyal to the franchise and us fans who grew up loving this team. We NEED hockey in the Valley. https://t.co/y8ofOo3nZu
— Ashley Brewer (@ESPNAshley) May 17, 2023
|
Sources
2/ https://arizonasports.com/story/3523713/coyotes-gutierrez-keller-nhl-commissioner-react-to-arena-denial/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- North Hollywood strip club set to become only venue in the country with unionized strippers
- Coyotes’ Gutierrez, Keller, NHL Commissioner Respond to Arena Denial
- Olivia Wilde defends wearing a white wedding dress at the wedding of Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown | Olivia Wilde: Just Jared
- AI Industry Leader Encourages ‘Critical’ Congressional Regulation on Emerging Technologies
- Watermelon may be one of the best summer foods for your heart
- National Football Team Wins Gold at SEA Games, Pesta Durian Chairman
- 4 dead after gunmen attack US convoy in NigeriaExBulletin
- Bollywood celebrities add glamor to Cannes 2023 opening night
- Discoverer tennis claims 10th in HAC Tournament
- If you don’t log in, you won’t be able to log in: Google starts deleting unused personal accounts
- The consultant who worked on “Segida” said the episode was “chilling”.
- do you want to get pregnant?You should start preparing months in advance.