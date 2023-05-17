CV Synchro continues to amaze the public with their skills





Swimmers of all ages come together to show off their swimming skills and amaze the crowd with their unique skills.

MECHANICBURG, Pa. There’s just something special about the ladies in the pool for the Cumberland Valley synchronized swimming team. Every time the girls hit the water, it’s all about putting on a show. Swimmers from all over the area gather to show off the style, beauty and grace in the water that is simply breathtaking for the public. “I get compliments on how people say it’s crazy and how they couldn’t,” says Cumberland Valley senior Emma Millers. “Being able to do something that not many people can do is really exciting.” The Spiralettes team consists of a show and competition team. They currently compete in the Mid-Atlantic Association. Girls ages 7-18 become part of the sisterhood. The synchronized swimming community is a tight-knit group that values ​​all athletes. It’s cool to go to rallies and sit next to girls, even when you’re competing against them,” said Morgan Zettlemoyer, a Cumberland Valley early graduate. “It’s nice that we’re all doing this really cool sport.” The routines take months to perfect. The exercise is done in and out of the water to unify the movements. Zettlemoyer and Miller are two of the veterans leading by example and setting the standard for the entire organization and sport. To go from someone who looks up to other girls to being someone girls look up to is very special,” Zettlemoyer said.

