



Next game: ECU 5/18/2023 | 6:30 pm ESPN+ Bulls Unlimited (TuneIn) Be able to. 6 (Thu) / 6:30 PM ECU History TAMPA (May 16, 2023) The Stetson Hatters (31-21) scored nine unanswered runs on Tuesday night before the University of South Florida (19-34) got on the scoreboard and outlasted the Bulls for an 11-5 road win at USF Baseball Stadium. The start of the game was delayed for 44 minutes due to thunderstorms in the area. Jackson Mayo (St. Johns) went 3-for-4 with a home run in the loss to South Florida. Stetson broke the scoring seal and took an 1-0 lead with a solo homer in the top of the third inning. The Hatters added two more to their lead with a handful of blind-eye hits in the top of the fourth inning for a 3-0 lead. The Hatters scored four more runs in the top of the fifth inning to increase their lead to 7-0 and make it 9-0 with two more in the sixth frame. After being limited to only two hits in the first five innings, USF finally rallied to scratch the plate in the bottom of the sixth. Drew Brutcher (Lakeland) walked with one out, then two batters later with two outs, Raphael Betancourt (Deltona) extended the inning with a single. John Montes (Toa Alto, Puerto Rico) then drove in Brutcher with an RBI-single. Travis Sankovich (Uniontown, Pa.) added a runscoring double by the Bulls in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Hatters hit back-to-back solo homers in the top of the ninth inning before the Bulls pulled in three runs in the bottom half of the frame. Mayo tagged a solo home run, Bob Boser (Wesley Chapel) boomed an RBI triple to the hole in right center field, just missing his 16th homer of the year, and Brutcher added a sacrifice fly to drive Boser home and declare the final score. remarkable Boser extended his hitting streak (11) and on-base streak (15) on Tuesday night.

Ethan Brown (Winter Garden), who made only one appearance since he sustained a shoulder-injury on April 14, faced three batters in the sixth inning and struckout one batter.

(Winter Garden), who made only one appearance since he sustained a shoulder-injury on April 14, faced three batters in the sixth inning and struckout one batter. Austin Grause (Tampa) produced USF’s lone 1-2-3 inning work on the mound in the seventh frame. Next one The Bulls close out the regular season with a three-game series against No. 15 ECU on May 18-20 at USF Baseball Stadium in Tampa. About USF Baseball The USF Baseball program played its first season in 1966 and is entering its 58the season in 2023 under head coach Billy Kon (sixth season). The Bulls have made 14 NCAA Tournament appearances, including four since 2015, earning their first-ever Super Regional berth in 2021. USF was ranked in the Top 25 by five different publications in the final 2021 polls, ranking as high as No. 16. The Bulls have won five conference tournament titles (3 Sun Belt, 1 Metro, and 1 American) and six regular season championships (3 Sun Belt, 2 Metro, and 1 C-USA). USF baseball players have been recognized with All-America honors 12 times, most recently with third baseman David Villar in 2018, and 18 have earned Freshman All-America honors, most recently Drew Brutcher And Carmine Lane in 2021. Four Bulls were selected in the 2022 MLB Draft. Former 2018 first-round selection Shane McClanahan became the program’s first-ever MLB All-Star in 2022 and was the starting pitcher for the American League. #GoBulls

