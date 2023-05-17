Lennox, SF Christian finishes in the top 3





The crowd at the GreatLife Care Foundation’s new tennis complex at Tomar Park in Sioux Falls was hanging at every point during Tuesday night’s final championship game, between Lennox High school and Rapid City Christian. That match was a microcosm of the entire event: the two tennis heavyweights battled for first place, with the Comets coming out on top. It is the first time that RC Christian has won the state tournament; they finished with 584 points. The Orioles finished second with 420.5 and battled to the end. Four of the 10 championship matches featured players from those two sides. Lennox senior Jaxon Plank won the state singles flight one championship after defeating Comets sophomore Noah Greni in a competitive game 6-3, 6-3. Orioles tennis coach Kevin Plank praised Jaxon for his leadership throughout his time on the team following a singles win. More:Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon suspended after allegations of bullying of pregnant player He’s been a huge part of the team’s success every year (he’s been here), Plank said. He recorded his 100e varsity win this year. He’s been a big part, he’s the team leader. Not just how he plays, but also how he acts. Lennox senior Andrew Daugherty had an impressive performance in his own right, finishing second in both singles flight three and doubles flight two, alongside his teammate, eighth grader Eli Plank. Sioux Falls Christian finished third on the podium behind strong performances from seniors Daniel Puumala, James Woodard and freshman Rex Lefever. Woodard and Lefever each finished second in the fourth and fifth singles events, respectively. Puumala finished third in the first flight after winning the second flight last year. Super proud of my boys, said Sioux Falls Christian tennis head coach John Williams. They all played well. Had some really good matches there with Lennox in singles and I’m just super proud of them. How did the rest of the teams shuffle? View the full team standings here: RC Christian – 584 points Lennox – 420.5 SF Christian – 396.5 Huron-316 Aberdeen Roncali – 200.5 Madison-190.5 St. Thomas Lake – 169.5 Milbank – 146 Pierre T. F. Riggs – 112 Spearfish – 73 Vermilion – 66

