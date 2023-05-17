Leading up to the 2023 Class Hockey Hall of Fame announcement on Thursday, June 22, we will be profiling eight hopeful candidates. Each player profile helps answer a persistent question about the HHOF and what membership in the game’s most exclusive honor should look like.

A man in a dark suit sits in front of a microphone and calmly answers questions from reporters. He will not be confused with a politician or a school principal. His chiseled physique is striking. His face shows the traces of a past life. His piercing eyes pierced a hole through your soul. The answers to this press conference are sincere and to the point, without any rhetoric.

One thing is clear: this guy is the coolest person in the room.

Rod BrindAmour reluctantly holds court after his Carolina Hurricanes methodically defeated the New Jersey Devils 6-1 in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference playoff series. While he hasn’t been fit for an NHL game in 13 years, his legend grows with the game, series and season. This leads us to the question from the Hockey Hall of Fame today, does a former player’s public life after retirement change the way we view their playing career?

The stories

Big proponent: With two Selke Trophies and the fifth most points of any player awaiting induction, Rod the Bod is a cup-winning captain and relentless force deserving of the sport’s highest respect.

Major opponent: A reliable second-line center who accumulated totals over a long career, BrindAmour is a celebrated coach, but was never a top-tier NHL player.

The statistics

NHL career (1989-2010): 20 seasons St. Louis, Philadelphia, Carolina

The High Noon card

High afternoon rankings are the equivalent of the golf or tennis world rankings only for hockey. A player’s High Noon answers the question: Where did they score their best in the NHL at their position?

BrindAmour’s long-standing career belongs in a time capsule of NHL evolution. He debuted at age 19 in St. Louis and would retire to Carolina by his 40th birthday. Between his 1,643 regular season and playoff games? Nine expansion teams, two lockouts, a 22% drop in NHL scores, an increase in player salaries, and a salary cap.

Aside from longevity, how did BrindAmour score in the entire league at its best?

In High Noon, he peaks as the NHL’s 32nd best forward. From an HHOF perspective, this is a gut feeling. Or in the case of BrindAmours, a punch to his rock-hard core that sprains your wrist. Of the 61 NHL forwards listed post-expansion, only two players are the all-time top defensive specialists, Bob Gainey (#111) and Guy Carbonneau (#82). No other HHOF attacker has a High Noon below #16. Somehow, BrindAmour finds herself in this upper echelon of defensive artists, a path we’ll soon explore.

However, even if you’re a card-carrying member of Team Rod, it’s hard to argue that he was one of the best at any point. Statistically it is not possible.

The PPS card

The Pidutti Point Share (PPS) system measures a player’s HHOF worthiness in one comprehensive number. A player’s PPS score is tiered based on the HHOF standard for their position and era.

BrindAmour’s PPS of 210 does not match the modern HHOF forward standard (235). It is possible that this underestimates his contributions, given the limits of defensive data. It’s an uphill climb for BrindAmour to be considered the second-best pick, even though there are a whopping 33 eligible forwards ahead of him.

His career score (70) is a respectable figure, tied for 39th out of 61 chosen forwards after the expansion. Playing for so long is at the expense of efficiency. Only four of the 61 HHOF forwards score lower than Rod in Pace scoring (56), suggesting he has earned career value without maintaining a consistently high level of play. In terms of his peak score (72), BrindAmour’s best run of seven seasons is historically unflattering. The average HHOF forward scores a 99 in Peak. His Peak would be fifth from the bottom, sandwiched between Bernie Federko (74) and Clark Gillies (66).

When it comes to the postseason, BrindAmour gets a healthy 15 points bonus (maximum 30). This is the result of his contributions to a Stanley Cup (+10), plus a bump (+5) from reaching five conference finals, three cup finals and a playoff-lead 13 goals in Philadelphia in 1997. Internationally, Canada has lost just four of the 14 best-on-best events, but BrindAmour experienced the 96 World Cup loss to the USA twice and the humiliating 98 Nagano Olympics. While the selections are a compliment, his international bonus is nil.

For reward bonuses, BrindAmour played no role in MVP races and only earned votes once (10th place). His back-to-back Selkes earn him a +2 bonus.

the Selkes, Finally.

You might think that’s all that matters. A total badass captain who racked up a ton of points armed with two Selkes on his mantle picks this man! Let’s take a look at the all-time Selke vote share leaders, who offer the truest sense of award history.

Perhaps the most controversial part of BrindAmour’s legacy is his position as the world’s defensive maestro. In his first 15 NHL seasons, he received no votes 10 times, with 16th, 13th, 9th, 17th and 49th his only entries. To that point, which spans 75% of his career, he had received 0.12 Selke shares, which would rank 106th all-time.

In the twilight of his career, his defensive reputation exploded. While memories of the 2005–06 Cup champion Hurricanes may be foggy, the team was an offensive powerhouse ranked third in goals scored, sixth in shots. Defensive? It was an uninspired outfit. 18th in goals against. 19th in shots against. 19th on the penalty kick.

But in 2005-2006, BrindAmour won his first of consecutive Selkes in a landslide, taking 77% of the vote. Make no mistake: at 35 years old, he was a physical marvel. He averaged 24:18 ice time. He took 2,145 faceoffs, still the most ever. He won 59.1% of those draws, third in the NHL. Incredible performance at any age, and stunning at 35 years old. But ice ages and faceoffs have long since proven to be red herrings when it comes to defense credentials. As a result, the idea creeps into the conversation that the media is becoming obsessed with an aging warrior who never leaves the ice and dominates the faceoff circle.

Numbers aside, BrindAmour was not Gainey or Carbonneau in reputation. In fact, each of the eight multiple Selke winners had at least five top-five finishes for the award. BrindAmour’s two wins in his mid-thirties were the only times he was ever considered. If he is labeled as one of the greatest defensive games of all time, it is curious to say the least that his second best performance was 9th place.

The equations

Who a player’s profile is statistically most similar to is revealing as it removes any influence of reputation or style of play. Using career length, adjusted scores and the PPS core factors, a player’s top five games are presented. 1,000 is a perfect match.

While no one can compare to Rod’s bod, let’s see who compares to him statistically. The group has five incredible rsums, but would fairly be described as fringe HHOF candidates. In PPS Steel (227) is closest to the standard of 235.

The bad news? Staal is by far the best of the quintet. The four attackers closest to BrindAmour are at the bottom of the Hall of Very Good tier (215 to 225) and below. It’s a collection of steady scoring threats with one Stanley Cup over long careers, with no particularly memorable primes. None of the four have remarkable public HHOF momentum.

The answer

Do careers after playing influence our view of Hockey Hall of Fame matters?

Using PPS as our star witness, we can objectively assess recent inductees to help answer the question. If we go back five cycles, we can identify NHL inductees below the norm and chosen after a long wait. From here we can gauge whether their post-play life impacted their selection.

Kevin Lowe (2020): Lowe came from nothing and spent about two decades with the Oilers as a coach, GM and executive. He also had a hand in managing two Canadian Olympic gold medalists and a World Cup champion.

(2020): Lowe came from nothing and spent about two decades with the Oilers as a coach, GM and executive. He also had a hand in managing two Canadian Olympic gold medalists and a World Cup champion. Doug Wilson (2020): Decimal points below standard, Wilson was 27 years retired before the HHOF called. After his retirement, he has been a respected executive in San Jose for a quarter of a century, rising to become GM of the ever-competitive Sharks.

(2020): Decimal points below standard, Wilson was 27 years retired before the HHOF called. After his retirement, he has been a respected executive in San Jose for a quarter of a century, rising to become GM of the ever-competitive Sharks. Guy Carbonneau (2019): Immediately after his retirement, Carbo immediately jumped into coaching. In 2006, he was the head coach of hockey’s most iconic franchise in Montreal.

These three recent holdover selections rose to prominence in their retirements. Each held a prominent role in hockey for at least a decade. Like BrindAmour, the trio added credibility as admired hockey lifers, and were much in the spotlight well past their last shift. While we can’t know for sure, the evidence suggests they are relevant in long-lost HHOF cases in retirement.

The verdict

BrindAmour’s case can be summed up as follows: well-loved guy (check!), solid offensively (check!) and, most importantly, one of the best ever defensively (doubtful). During and immediately after his playing days, BrindAmour’s candidacy was fairly muted. His HHOF momentum is a newer development, gaining steam as his aura grows in real time.

So while he’s the first round of voting Hall of Awesome, his coaching prowess and media action give him daily Ultimate Warrior and Cool Coach energy in the public eye. As a result, his outstanding playing career has retroactively morphed into something much bigger.

Labeling a player just outside the top 1.5% attackers is far from critical, even if it often feels that way. After a deep dive, it’s challenging to find BrindAmour’s path as a player, which is the HHOF statutes separate as a separate category from Builders. Unless the selection committee blurs its rules and factors in his blossoming coaching career, his introduction would suggest a case of revisionist history.

If BrindAmour is chosen, it will be a tribute to a man who represents all that is good about hockey. But forgive me Rod fans, the ice box is light.

Follow the series:

All other data fromHockey-Reference.com

_____

