US Army Garrison (USAG) Ansbach welcomes 603rd Aviation Support Battalion Soldiers to Storck Barracks | Article
ILLESHEIM, Germany Effective in-processing is integral to a smooth start to a new deployment, and soldiers from the 603rd Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division on a nine-month deployment to Storck Barracks in Illesheim, Germany was recently treated to an extensive welcome briefing by USAG Ansbach staff.
We provide substantial information to these Rotating Forces Soldiers, said Marcell Wright, Storck Site Operations Lead. For many of them it is their first broadcast, the first time in Germany. For some of them it is the first time they have left the United States. This may be the only time we can match the majority of soldiers with the different agencies and explain what services we can provide.
About 350 soldiers learned from 23 garrison offices and local support organizations what to expect during their time in the Ansbach area during full day classes at Bunch Fitness Center in Storck Barracks.
During two sessions in April and May, garrison agencies told soldiers about the services available to them during their deployment. This included instructions from Army Community Service (ACS), Directorate of Public Works (DPW), and Directorate of Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR).
The Storck Barracks Recreation Center, operated by DFMWR, is a valuable resource for the deployed soldiers and includes Wi-Fi and CAC enabled computers with printing capabilities, as well as a lounge area with various activities including video games, table tennis, darts, air hockey and billiards. They also show movies and have training rooms available for use by the units. DFMWR’s Outdoor Recreation Department also routinely offers tours tailored to deployed soldiers interested in seeing a little bit of Europe.
Karen Beatty, an educational services specialist at the Army Education Center, advised the group to make good use of their time at Storck by encouraging educational opportunities.
While you’re here, do something for your education, Beatty told the Soldiers. We can help with Basic Skills Enhancement Program (BSEP), Army Personnel and National Testing Center tests, college classes and more.
Beatty also added that on-site schools will keep you busy and out of trouble!
In addition, DPW employees gave useful tips on energy saving, such as smart boost ventilation, which means that the windows are wide open for a few minutes several times a day. They asked that the lights be turned off and the showers kept short to save electricity and water, a nod to the current energy-saving movement being undertaken by the military in Europe. The Army Maintenance Application (commonly known as ARMA) was also explained to allow soldiers to submit maintenance requests for garrison facilities.
Supporting organizations such as the American Red Cross, USO, and Community Bank also attended and explained their available services.
The Military and Family Life Counselor (MFLC) from Storck Barracks was also present. The MFLC program supports service members, their families, and survivors with confidential non-medical counseling wherever they are stationed. Non-medical counseling can help individuals address issues such as improving relationships at home and at work, stress management, adjustment issues, parenting, and grief or loss.
The welcome and support we received from the garrison here was phenomenal, said Lieutenant Colonel David Jones, commander of the 603rd ASB.
The second part of the in-briefs gave the Soldiers in attendance the opportunity to visit one of the many information tables set up around the gym, ask questions individually to the representatives of the various agencies, and collect some goodies in the process.
Some soldiers being deployed to Germany for the first time were excited about the information and the opportunity to explore Germany, Lt. Col. Jones added.
The United States Army Garrison Ansbach military community is located in the Franconian region of Bavaria and is spread across six sites and nine barracks across the town of Ansbach and the village of Illesheim. Today, Ansbach is home to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, the community’s largest tenant unit, as well as the 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment. The garrison prides itself on supporting more than 8,000 soldiers, civilians and relatives who work and live in the Ansbach area.
