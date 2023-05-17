Noles Wrap Home Season in Win vs. Kennesaw State





TALLAHASSEE, Florida Freshman Titan Kamaka had a career-high five RBI to lead Florida State to a 7-3 victory over Kennesaw State in the home final at Dick Howser Stadium on Tuesday night. Kamaka had a pair of two-run doubles and a sacrifice fly in the first game between programs. Freshman Ryan Denison got his second win with two scoreless innings, relieving freshman starter Ben Barrett, who gave up one earned run in 4.0 at bats. Brennen Oxford and Doug Kirkland pitched the last three innings, with Kirkland earning his fourth save of the year. After the Owls took a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning, Kamaka posted FSU’s first run with a sacrifice fly, quickly followed by Cam Smith’s tying two-out RBI single. In the sixth, James Tibbs and Kamaka hit back-to-back doubles to make it 5-2, and Kamaka added another two-run double in the bottom of the eighth to secure the win. Tibbs scored three runs, while Jordan Williams and pinch-hitter Colton Vincent each scored two. SCORING SUMMARY: T3| KSU 1, FSU 0 Posey scored on a throwing error

T4 | KSU 2, FSU 0 Colina home run

B5 | KSU 2, FSU 1 Kamaka sacrifice fly, Williams scored

B5 | KSU 2, FSU 2 Smith singled, Tibbs scored

B6 | KSU 2, FSU 3 Tibbs doubled, Vincent scored

B6 | KSU 2, FSU 5 Kamaka doubled, Williams & Tibbs scored

T8 | KSU 3, FSU 5 Hanson sacrifice fly, Eidson scored

B8| KSU 3, FSU 7 Kamaka doubled, Vincent & Tibbs scored NEXT ONE: Florida State closes out the season with a three-game series in Louisville that begins at 7:00 PM on Thursday. OF INTEREST: Two days after his walk-off hit defeated No. 1 Wake Forest, Jordan Williams started in center field and singled, walked and was hit by a pitch. He scored two points, matching his total over FSU’s first 50 games of the season.

Titan Kamaka set a career high with five RBIs, the second most for a Seminole this season. He had a sacrifice fly and a pair of two-run doubles.

James Tibbs went 2-for-4 with a walk, RBI and three runs scored. He leads FSU with 43 walks, 56 runs scored and 41 RBI.

Ben Barrett tied his career with five strikeouts. He made his seventh start of the season.

Cam Smith singled and walked, extending his on-base streak to seven games, a career record.

Doug Kirkland earned his fourth save of the season. For more information on Florida State baseball, visit Seminoles.com for the latest news and schedule information, and stay up to date with the team on social media via Twitter and Facebook (@FSUBaseball) & Instagram (@NoleBaseball).

