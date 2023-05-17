Another sign that Michigan Football’s offensive line is elite





According to Pro Football Focus, two Michigan football interior offensive linemen were among the top 10 in the country. We all know that Michigan football is as elitist as it gets when it comes to college football offensive lines. And despite losing two of the team’s starters from last year, this year’s offensive should be just as good, if not better. That’s quite a prediction, but I’ve put it all out here and a ranking released by Pro Football Focus of the top 10 interior offensive linemen in college football makes me feel even better when I say that this year’s O-line is just as good or better than the one that won the Joe Moore Award in 2022. Michigan football has won the Joe Moore Award for the past two years and Zak Zinter has been a big part of it. The bottom line is that Zinter should be a millionaire right now because if he had signed up for the NFL draft, he would have easily been a day two pick. Next year I wouldn’t be surprised if he goes in the first round. He’s so dominant. Michigan Football’s O-Line will be elite Pro Football Focus certainly agrees, as it ranked Zinter as No. 3 among returning offensive linemen on the interior heading into the 2023 season. There are actually two Michigan football players on the list, as Drake Nugent, who came over from Stanford after being the starting point there for the past two seasons, came in as the No. 6 inside offensive lineman coming back. Nugent was one of the most underrated additions to the transfer portal and this data point from Pro Football Focus backs that up. Other than that, I have to say, I still think Michigan football fell short on this list because you can’t tell me that Trevor Keegan isn’t one of the best offensive linemen in college football. As great as it was for Michigan to get Blake Corum back, the fact that Keegan and Zinter both returned for another season is just as important. The Wolverines have as much offensive line talent as any other program in the country and in fairness all five scheduled starters should be drafted if they choose to enter the 2024 NFL draft. Karsen Barnhart and LaDarius Henderson will tackle just fine, plus there’s some solid depth in terms of offensive linemen in the interior. Michigan Football was the only team to place two players in the top 10 of Pro Football Focus, so expect more elite play from the offensive line in 2023.

