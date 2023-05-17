Le Mars tennis teams bend out of line | sentinel

SPENCER The boys tennis team of Le Mars Community participated in the class 1A substate tournament on Friday.
The team opened up against Missouri River Activities Conference rival Bishop Heelan. The Bulldogs were the No. 4 seed in the group, while the Crusaders were the No. 5 seed.
Le Mars won the regular season meeting 7–2, with four singles wins. The Bulldogs did even better this time, winning five of six singles matches to clinch victory to advance.
Michael Meis won at number 1 by a 6-2, 6-0 scoreline over Luka Ernesti. Match No. 2 was with the same scores in the reverse order as Evan Pratt defeated Brady Schultz.
Number 4 singles went to Ian Penne with a 6-1, 6-2 score over Jack Bousquet.
The bottom two singles went to three sets. Jacob McGill won at number 5 against Ikey Scott 6-3, 1-6, 6-4. Devin DeVall claimed No. 6 with a score of 6-4, 2-6, 6-1.
The lone loss was at No. 3 when Caden Wurth fell to Jason Breen 6-2, 7-5.
The Bulldogs advanced to play top-seeded Spencer at number 4 in the next round. The Tigers won their first round game 5-0 against Cherokee.
When Le Mars and Spencer met in non-conference action earlier in the season, the Tigers won 9-0. It was a similar result this time around, with the Tigers getting all the singles wins needed to advance.
At No. 1, Sam Feldmann won a close 7-6 (7-5) tiebreak in the first set against Michael Meis before winning 6-2 in the second set.
Owen Kierscht won by identical 6-1 set scores against No. 2 Evan Pratt.
The Tigers took No. 3 6-3, 6-1 as Riley DeWitt defeated Caden Wurth.
In matchup No. 4, Parker Bergstadt defeated Ian Penne 6-1, 6-1.
At number 6, Gavin Honkomp beat Devin DeVall 6-4, 6-0.
The Bulldogs’ only set win came at number 5 when Jacob McGill took the second set with a 6-3 scoreline over Quinn Baker. The other set was a 6–1 win for Baker and he led the tiebreaker set before the Tigers clinched victory with their fifth singles win.
Le Mars ends 10-4 in double competition.
Spencer moves on to Spirit Lake in Wednesday’s substate final.
On Saturday, the Le Mars girls lost 5-1 to Estherville-Lincoln Central in the first round of their Class 1A regional series, ending their season winless in double action. Individual results for that match were not available.
The Midgets lost 5-2 to Cherokee in the next round. The Braves advanced to play Spirit Lake in the next round at No. 4.