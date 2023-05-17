In memory of UO hockey player Dayton Clarke | News





EUGENE, Oregon — Whether you’ve known Dayton Clarke for years or just a few hours, it’s clear he left a lasting impression on so many. Clarke, 21, died on May 13 after being hit by a truck driver as he was walking home. According to Eugene police, they found Clarke lying in the middle of the road on East 24th Avenue between Kincaid and Harris Streets just before 4 a.m. on May 13. Born in Canada, Clarke played for the University of Oregon men’s hockey team. Billy Lang said he met Clarke at the Rink Exchange the day he died. “He was just part of your life when you first met him; the most genuine, probably the coolest, laid-back guy you’ll ever meet,” Lang said. Lang said Clarke was on the ice until about 9:30 p.m. on May 13. “My friend introduced me to him and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I saw that guy play on the Duck team,'” Lang said. Lang said that after Clarke came off the ice, he started hanging out with some of their mutual friends. “After he left his social gathering, he broke up. The next day we heard he was hit by a van. It was just heartbreaking for everyone,” Lang said. Some of Clarke’s teammates said that Clarke was confident, gifted and extremely friendly. “He would let nothing or anyone stop him. Clarke was an exceptionally gifted athlete, unreal hockey player and baseball player. He could befriend absolutely anyone and could always make anyone laugh at any time.” This tragic incident has left some people living on East 24th Avenue hoping for a change, as it is an area that many students walk through. “I think it’s very sad,” says local resident and UO student Henry Jackman. There aren’t many street lights, so it’s really dark at night. If you weren’t paying attention or were drunk or something, you could actually hit someone.” Local resident Sam Anderson said drivers seem to speed past, often inattentive. “It makes sense that the incident would be here, there’s a crosswalk nearby and some cars just ignore it,” Anderson said. The driver is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

