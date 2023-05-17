North Wales Table Tennis Academy with Coleg Cambria





The new strategic partnership between Coleg Cambria and Table Tennis Wales, which will also include a high-performance hub, aims to provide an inclusive community club program and dedicated grassroots coaching. Targeting all five of the university’s sites – Deeside, Northop, Llysfasi and Yale and Bersham Road in Wrexham – they urge people of all abilities to get in touch to improve their skills and take advantage of the specialist facilities that are available. Children at a Disability Sport Wales event in Wrexham. Aaron Beech, Regional Development Officer for North Wales, liaises with schools and local organizations to find the next Olympic, Commonwealth or World Champion in the area. “As well as attracting talented players, we also want to develop talent here at the university, because I’m sure there are plenty of students who have the potential to go far in the sport,” said Aaron. Read more:Boost for women’s football at Coleg Cambria in North Wales “Our priorities are to develop an academy alongside their studies, and free sessions will be available to do so. “We will also try to reach out to as many community organisations, charities and schools as possible to really raise the profile of table tennis in this part of the country. “There are clubs all over the region, so we will look to partner with them, provide more opportunities to support players and create competition through junior leagues, which will be very important in the future.” Read more: the company’s donation boost for Wrexham cricket club’s children’s programme Owen Rodgers, CEO of Table Tennis Wales, added: “We are very pleased to be working with Coleg Cambria to develop and grow the stake in North Wales. “Having a dedicated training center will help us develop and inspire new and existing players, promote the growth of the sport at grassroots level and ensure that the next generation of elite athletes from the Commonwealth and Wales Olympic Games get the very best opportunities to reach their maximum potential. “We thank Cambria and look forward to seeing this relationship blossom in the coming months.” Welsh table tennis stars Charlotte Carey and Anna Huresy in action. The partnership also includes sessions for charities and health organizations such as Parkinson’s UK Cymru. Sally Jones, Cambria’s Curriculum Director for Sport, Uniformed Public Services, Business and Elite Sport, welcomed the academy and said it is a fantastic opportunity for college students. “Like our students, I am sure this collaboration will give young people in our community a platform to realize their potential and develop their skills,” she added. “We look forward to working together and seeing the next generation of Welsh table tennis stars emerge from this region.” For more information email [email protected] or visit www.tabletennis.wales.

