Tall tales of county crickets offer something IPL just can’t match | Cricket

Pshh. This piece is just between us, please. It’s not something I want to put out in public, especially if I’m in this industry, but I need to get it off my chest. I don’t like the Indian Premier League very much. There, I said it.

This as an acceptance that you’ll never play the Dane is the kind of self-knowledge you gain in middle age but if I admit it here exposing myself to youthful giggles on Twitter marks me as the kind of guy who’s probably quite loves gardening , sighs as he settles into a chair, someone who, yes, on a weekday off, you might just find on a county property.

As I type this, Gujarat Titans are playing Sunrisers Hyderabad in what is, let me see, the 62nd game of the season which has been running for 46 days. Things look good as far as they go, Shubman Gill has hit a hundred, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken five wickets. It is presumably of serious interest to the many hundreds of thousands of cricket fans living in those two cities and everyone else in India and its diaspora who follow the competition closely. But for many of us, the games come and go in this $10 billion league.

I can glance at the headlines, dive into the scorecard, maybe even watch a clip on social media while I procrastinate writing the rest of this sentence. But the truth is that I, a man who has spent the better part of the past 20 years writing about cricket, among other things, and who still makes a living doing it, couldn’t tell you who the best in the league is without (just checked: it turns out I’ve already mentioned them). The matches pass like leaves from autumn trees.

Part of it is simply because of the format of the sport. We’ve had Twenty20 for 20 years. Looking back, how many indelible memories did they leave you? How many moments were there among them that you still think about or talk about now? I’ve got a handful, almost all of them from international matches, the six sixes Yuvraj Singh hit on Stuart Broad, the four Carlos Brathwaite on Ben Stokes, Misbah-ul-Haq caught sweeping, Kevin Pietersen on Dale Steyn, Chris Gayle Brett Lee beating across the stands.

So again the same question, how many of franchise games were there? This is not a trick. Yours could very well be longer than mine and that’s fine. But I have two. Brendon McCullum’s hundred in the very first game of the IPL And Shane Warnes called wicket in a Big Bash match.

And yet, by a quick count, there will be just under 400 more franchise T20 games played across 10 major leagues in 2023, one-and-one for each day of the year, and that’s without the various offshoots, such as the Ten10, or the 6ixty, or the regular T20 matches between regular domestic teams. And more to come in 2024.

Even the people who get paid to play this stuff don’t think it’s the best form of the sport, just the most lucrative. Test cricket is still my favourite, Trent Boult recently told Cricinforepeating one of the great player clichés of the day.

How many people will remember when Shubman Gill (left) made a century for Gujarat Titans in the IPL on May 15, 2023? Photo: Ajit Solanki/AP

It sometimes seems like there are only two types of people who want more T20 cricket: the bulk of the Indian youth market and men who make money off it. Even that second group doesn’t seem entirely convinced it’s worth it. It’s a tough one for me because Test cricket is what you grow up with as a fan and I haven’t missed the first day at Lords for years it’s still my favorite format Rajasthan Royals owner Manoj Badale, told the BBC’s Tailenders podcast the other day.

But it’s not about me, it’s about what the 10 to 15 year olds in India and around the world think.

And here I thought the 10-year-old should be the one to point out that the Emperor has no clothes on. I have two boys just a little younger than that. I wouldn’t put them in charge of choosing the Sunday afternoon movie, but here we organize a whole sport around their preferences.