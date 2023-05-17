Fantasy Football: Exploring Team Usage and Trends for 2023 | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

Estimated reading time: 10 minutes

The more than 300 carry-running backs are rare in the modern NFL, but that doesn’t mean workhorse roles are still available on certain offenses. This piece delves into last year’s play-calling trend data and is designed to help fantasy managers get a clearer picture of how each team can deploy their running backs, especially their top running back, to outperform the potential workhorses. separating that into more of a committee.

A few notes about this dataset:

Data is taken from the currently expected play caller of each team’s most recent sample in the same/similar role (i.e. Sean Payton’s 2021 season).

For those who have no history of offensive play-calling in the NFL, data will be pulled from their most recent coaching tree (i.e. Brian Johnson in Philadelphia).

Only running back carries are considered, disregarding quarterback and wide receiver rushes.

RB1, 2, and 3 are intended to highlight what each team’s top running back averaged in carries per week, and are not assigned to any specific player, only the back with the most carries per week.

Only hasty touches are taken into account while receiving data will be reported in a separate article this week PFF

These are not concrete projections. Since this is based on the most recent usage of each play caller, there should be some expectation that offenses may change and evolve. It is intended as a starting point based on past trends.

Level 1: More than 85% of hasty attempts define a workhorse drug

TEAM RB1% RB2 % RB3% CHANGE IN ATTACKING PLAY-CALLER Las Vegas Raiders 89.6% 9.4% 1.0% Tennessee Titans 87.6% 10.4% 1.9% Tim Kelly is the new OC. Data is still from 2022 Titans.

Given the seasons that Josh Jacobs And Dirk Hendrik had in 2022, it should come as no surprise to see their respective offenses lean heavily on those top running backs, and they’re poised to do so again in 2023. What also shouldn’t come as a surprise is that only two teams in the league average more than 85% rushing back to their top every week.

Having effective talents like Jacobs and Henry certainly helps a team’s willingness to use just one backup in a true workhorse role, but the lack of significant options behind them also plays a role. The Raiders added nothing to their backfield this season, which should leave Jacobs undisturbed as a top-10 fantasy going back to 2023.

Rumors that Henry would be on the trading block this offseason have come in and out of the news cycle, but as of now, he appears to be stuck in another Tennessee workhorse role, making him a top-10 fantasy running back. The Titans spent a third round pick in this version over Tulane’s Tyja Spearsand should Henry get really moved or miss time, he would probably get a bigger fantasy boost than any other running back in the league. Adding Spears to rosters late in the draft as one of the best handcuff options available is a wise move.

Level 2: 80% – 85% of rushed attempts are essentially a workhorse role

There really aren’t many better odds shares than getting over 80% of a team’s rushing attempts, and these four teams round out the top six in the league with a recent history of that bet.

Both the Patriots and Broncos will have new offensive play-callers in 2023, with Bill O’Brien taking over in New England and Sean Payton in Denver. Neither coach was involved in play-calling duties this past season, but going back to their past histories in those roles, both leaned heavily on one back each week, most notably, David Johnson for OBrien, and Alvin Kamara for Payton. This bodes well for it Ramandre Stevensons RB1 potential after the Patriots deployed closer to a 70-30% split last season.

News from Javonte Williams availability to start the season has been positive recently, giving some optimism that he will be ready for week 1, but this is still far from a guarantee. In the meantime, Samaje perineum has shown he can step into a volume-heavy role if needed, as he did in weeks 12 and 13 last season during Joe Mixonabsence in Cincinnati. He is one of the ideal running back lows to target as an RB4 option in checkers, especially if uncertainty over Williams availability continues into the draft season.

Joe Mixon And Saquon Barkley will also be invoked again at a rapid pace with their respective teams. While the RB1’s rush percentage is close, it should be noted that the Giants were above average in rush percentage last season (40.6%), while the Bengals were closer to the bottom of the league (34.2%), so Barkley’s chance to touch the ball should be considered the difference in his top-12 position versus Mixon who is typically more in the RB2 range.

Tier 3: The comfortably above-average 70%-plus range

The Seahawks and Buccaneers are the first teams to share the same usage data from last season, as Dave Canales takes over as Tampas play-caller coming from the Seahawks coaching tree. This will not be uncommon in this exercise and so it should only be considered one of many aids in preparing fantasy drafts as we leave room for adjustments in projections through various other aids and rankings. Seattle, in particular, will be an interesting backfield to watch play after spending its second consecutive second-round run on a running back, adding Zach Charbonnet to Kenneth Walker III and muddy things up a bit. Walker should still be considered the heavy favorite to lead them, but Charbonnet’s presence keeps him from the top-12 running back range in checkers.

Mike McCarthy will start the year as the play-caller for the Cowboys with Kellen Moore heading to Los Angeles, creating a more ideal use based on his last play-calling stint in 2018 with the Packers. Tony Pollard will thrive as Dallas knocks out RB1 for the first time in his career, and fantasy standings reflect that with him in the top-12 at his position.

Dalvin Cook, Najee Harris, Alvin KamaraAnd Jonathan Taylor shouldn’t be a problem seeing high-end volumes again this season, assuming health and availability. Kamara, in particular, could face a suspension that would see him miss several weeks, and in what was primarily a two-back schedule last season, Jamal Williams and even undeveloped rookie Kendra Miller should be on fantasy managers’ radars by 2023.

Both Miles Sanders And Rashad Penny join new teams and join this group as potential high-rushing volume backs with a chance to exceed their RB2 draft capital. Sanders gets especially intriguing on Carolina. Without a clear pass back on the roster, he should dominate the touches in the running and passing game for the Panthers.

Tier 4: Not much of a workhorse, but still plenty of opportunity for a declining star

The vast majority of offenses (12 teams) are in this mid range, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing depending on who that running back is and how many times the team will run the ball.

Think about Nick Chubb, Khalil Herbert, Jahmyr Gibbsand clear Christian Macaffreytheir teams were all top-12 in the NFL in run rate last season, so while the percentage of carries is average compared to the rest of the league, the raw volume is enough to further support their fantasy production.

The teams in this series also allow their RB2 options to have fantasy value in deeper leagues as they average nearly a third of transfers on a weekly basis. This is where we can see some of them deployed as goal line backs, boosting their touchdown potential. The lions and Jamal Williams were a perfect example of this last year as he led the league in goal-to-go rushing attempts (38), helping him lead the league in rushing touchdowns (17). David Montgomery could potentially take over that role in Detroit while Williams heads to New Orleans. Montgomery was among the top 10 running backs in Chicago last season in goal-to-go rush attempts (17), leaving an opportunity for maybe, Rochen Johnson or Donta Foreman to take over in 2023.

Tier 5: Sharing the burden, but room for improvement

The Falcons had the lowest stakes of a true RB1 last season, in part because there was no clear option to play in a bell cow role. Enter Sesame Robinson, which the Falcons selected eighth overall in this year’s draft, making it more than likely that those RB1 numbers will increase quite a bit this coming season. While it’s hard to imagine them moving from bottom to top in terms of RB1 implementation, usage doesn’t have to rise that much for a generational talent like Robinson to produce elite fantasy numbers. In the most run-heavy offense in the league and behind one of the best run-blocking offensive lines, a carry share close to 70% should be more than enough to meet his imaginative RB1 expectations.

Austin Thank you shouldn’t expect too much from a carry share with Kellen Moore coming in this season. He also averaged 60.5% of teams returning tries last season and given his work as a receiver he would not be in any danger of a significant drop in production.