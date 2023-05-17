19-year-old wins gold in table tennis events at SEA Games





Tran Mai Ngoc During a previous SEA Games in Vietnam, Nguyen Duc Tuan once ‘exploded’ the Hai Duong Sporting Event Hall when he won the men’s singles gold medal after a 19-year wait. A year later after the achievement, Vietnam’s table tennis achieved success again at SEA Games 32 held in Cambodia. This year’s victory is more emotional, as Vietnam had not won a mixed doubles gold medal in the past 26 years. Ngoc and Hoang reached a milestone after beating Clarance Zhe Yu Chew and Jian Zeng from Singapore, who were considered top rivals. The match was dramatic as the two Vietnamese players lost set 3 and struggled in set 4. However, they were explosive on decisive points, beating the Singaporeans by a score of 15-12, a historic achievement for Vietnamese table tennis. The previous gold in mixed doubles belonged to Vu Manh Cuong and Ngo Thu Thuy, who medaled at the SEA Games hosted in Indonesia in 1997. While Hoang jumped for joy, Mai Ngoc kept her composure. The 19-year-old was calm and mature. Ngoc began to attract special attention from trainers and companions at the 2021 National Table Tennis Championship when she defeated her older rivals to win the Women’s Singles Championship. At the 31st SEA Games, she won 2 bronze medals for women’s doubles and women’s team, and now she has won gold, which is a worthy achievement for her extraordinary efforts. The victory is even more important for Ngoc as she wants to dedicate the medal to Vu Manh Cuong, her teacher and a legend of Vietnamese table tennis, her mother and her late father. At the age of four, Ngoc and her twin sister Tran Ngoc Nga lost their father. Ngoc said she couldn’t remember her father’s face, but the great loss gave the two girls courage. Both, especially Ngoc, emerged as young talents of Vietnamese table tennis. They both left their home in Binh Duong for Hanoi to be trained when they were 11 years old, when they often cried with homesickness. During the years they lived and practiced in Hanoi, they could only return home on the Tet holiday. When they returned to their hometown, they gave all the money, from salaries and bonuses, to their mother. Why An

