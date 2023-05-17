How IPL selection bias harms Test cricket





The problem with Indian cricket for quite some time has been confusing players cut for one format with the other. Nothing explains the malaise better than the headline and main arguments of the report entitled: Stellar IPL puts Rahane on selectors radar for World Test Cship (IE, April 25). Other than Cheteshwar Pujara, none of India’s top cricketers have been judged by their performance in the format they actually belong to. For more than a decade, and coincidentally, when the Indian cricket team has not won a major ICC trophy, players have apparently been picked based on the impact they had in the T20 format during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are two prominent by-products of the IPL who have gone on to represent India in all three formats, if and when they are fit to play. Pandya has recently spoken out strongly by excluding himself from the World Test Championship finals in June 2023, acknowledging he is not ready for the game’s longest format. Pandya and Dhawan only play the IPL; both played in one match each in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20) and Vijay Hazare Trophy (50-overs) respectively in the 2022–23 national season. When not playing for India, they do not play domestic cricket except the IPL (which is recognized as a domestic league by the BCCI). Sarfaraz Khan, Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane have done enough in the Duleep Trophy and Ranji Trophy in the 2022-23 season to earn a spot in the Test team. Sarfaraz Khan, who has performed consistently in domestic cricket for the past three seasons, somehow doesn’t fit the selector’s schedule and could well be wasted, like Amol Muzumdar or Karun Nair (who failed to make it despite a triple century approached in a test match against England). ). Rahane, due to the strength of his form in domestic cricket last season, was fit to walk back into the Test squad as Shreyas Iyer is unfit, despite the IPL headlines. But to select Rahane for the test team based on his IPL form this season, as he is turning heads with his astronomical success rate, would be absolutely unfair. Only a few current cricketers like Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are outstanding players of all sizes. You still need players like Cheteshwar Pujara, Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin to make a good test squad. Rahane, given his form in first-class cricket over the past domestic season, deserves a mid-table spot, at number five. Conditions in England, the West Indies and South Africa warrant a technically solid player like him. Since the report and reaction was published, Rahane has been selected for the Test squad and players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav and Mukesh Kumar have been named as standby. Ishan Kishan has been chosen to replace the injured KL Rahul. While Mukesh Kumar has been on the selectors radar since the last domestic season, Ishan Kishan’s selection when the selectors had options in Sanju Samson and Upendra Yadav (who has been with the India-A team) explains the IPL bias. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have been awarded based on their IPL form. As mentioned above, Sarfaraz Khan seems to be heading in the same direction as Amol Muzumdar or Karun Nair, both of whose talents were wasted. In Yashasvi Jaiswal, the selectors have an excellent all-format option and he should be nurtured for a place in the Test squad in the near future. The writer is a professional in the public sector

