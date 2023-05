Pinnacle QB Dylan Raiola, number 1 football prospect, committed to Georgia

Phoenix Pinnacle quarterback Dylan Raiola, a year after committing to Ohio State, announced on social media Monday morning that he has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. As soon as Raiola retired from Ohio State at the end of his junior football season at Chandler High School, Georgia was hot after Raiola, who is rated No. 1 overall by recruiting services. Raiola said on social media on Monday, “Athens, GA is Home!!! I’m a Dawg!! Go Dawgs.” Georgia has won the past two national college football championships. Raiola did not return a message to The Arizona Republic. Pinnacle coach Dana Zupke did not return a message. It was no surprise that Raiola chose Georgia, even though he was chased by Nebraska and USC. His father, former Detroit Lions center Dominic Raiola, won the Rimington Award for Best College Center during his Nebraska football career. Raiola, six feet tall, 220 pounds, came to Chandler to begin the second semester of his junior year after putting down huge numbers in Texas and passing over 10,000 feet. His numbers dropped during his junior year with Chandler, who was eliminated by eventual state champion Chandler Basha in the Open Division semifinals. He passed for 2,435 yards and 22 TDs with five interceptions, completing 64% of his passes. Raiola transferred to Pinnacle in December, where he could sit out the first five games of his final season due to Arizona Interscholastic Association transfer rules if he doesn’t win his hardship. Raiola will team up with 2025 quarterback Wyatt Horton during spring football at Pinnacle. Horton led Pinnacle to the 6A Final last season. “We’re definitely in,” Raiola told The Republic ahead of a May workout. “We help each other with film. We just try to make each other better.” Raiola spent some time working with Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Texas Kansas City Chiefs during this offseason. Raiola said he has been working more on his speed. To suggest ideas for human interest stories and other news, you can reach Obert at[email protected] or 602-316-8827. Follow him on Twitter@azc_obert

