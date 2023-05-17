View the tour schedule and watch live streaming and broadcasts





The Indian Women’s Hockey Team will play five matches as part of its 2023 tour of Australia. All matches will be played at Adelaide’s MATE Stadium, with the first scheduled for Thursday. The tour is part of the preparation of the Indian women’s hockey teams for the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China in September-October this year. The Women’s hockey between India and Australia matches are streamed live and shown live on TV in India. India will play three matches against the senior Australian national team and two matches against the Australian A team. The Indian hockey team will be captained by goalkeeper Savita Punia while Deep Grace Ekka will be the vice-captain. India’s women’s hockey team is ranked eighth, while Australia is currently ranked third in the world. The Indian team departed for Adelaide on 14 May and trained there under lights every day to get used to the field and conditions Down Under. All matches are scheduled in the evening (Australian time). The Indian team had defeated Australia 1-0 in the quarter-finals of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. India also faced Australia in the semi-finals of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham where they lost in the penalty shoot-out. The Indian team has been in good shape lately. They won the FIH Women’s Nations Cup in December by beating hosts Spain in the final. Earlier this year, the Indian team toured South Africa for a four-match series. They won the first three games while the fourth game ended in a draw. Where can you watch India vs Australia women’s hockey 2023 live? Live streaming of India Women’s Hockey Team vs Australia and Australia A matches will be available on the watch.hockey platform. Live coverage of the women’s hockey games between India and Australia will be available on the DD Sports TV channel in India. Women’s Hockey India vs Australia 2023: Full Schedule All in Indian Standard Times (IST) May 18, Thursday: India vs Australia – 2:15pm May 20, Saturday: India vs Australia – 2:15pm May 21, Sunday: India vs Australia – 1:45pm May 25, Thursday: India vs Australia A – 2:15pm May 27, Saturday: India vs Australia A – 2:15pm India women’s hockey team for Australia 2023 tour Keepers: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Udita, Gurjit Kaur Midfielders: Nisha, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur Forward: Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari, Sharmila Devi

