Eighteen Mavericks qualify in 19 events for 2023 Outdoor Championships – Minnesota State University





Mankato, minor — The Minnesota State track and field team has qualified 18 individuals across 19 events for the May 25-27 NCAA Division II Track and Field Championships in Pueblo, Colo. The Mavericks, who won the NSIC Championships last weekend with a record 272.4 points, are looking to better their fourth-place finish at the outdoor championships from a year ago. Juniors Macayla Jackson And Denisha Cartwright will have the busiest schedules at the championships as each will compete in five events. Jackson will run in the 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay and jump in the long jump. Jackson’s best season in the 100 meters came on May 3 at the Maverick Open #1, while she ran a 23.70 in the 200 meters on April 27 at the Kip Janvrin Open. Jackson will enter the nation’s best long jump championship with a jump of 6.62 m (21’8″) at the Bryan Clay Invitational on April 13. Cartwright scoring 32.5 points at last week’s NSIC championships on his way to the event title Top scorer competes in the national competition in third place in the 100m with an 11:30 at the aforementioned NSIC Championships. She is fourth national in the 200m with a time of 23.18 at the Bryan Clay Invitational. Cartwright is the nation’s top 100m hurdler competing in the championships with a time of 1:00pm at the Maverick Open #1. Cartwright will also compete in both relays. Also participating in the 100m hurdles is junior Roxan Foster and sophomores Kynnedi Malone . Foster’s season-best time of 13.71 at the Kip Janvrin Open ranks 13th in the country, while Malone’s time of 13.76 at last week’s NSIC Championships ranks 16th. The 4×100 meter relay consists of Cartwright, Jackson, junior Yes’Cey Simmons junior Rose Cramer and alternate freshman Nora D’Almeida. The Mavericks have the fourth fastest time in the country in the event with a time of 44.91 at last month’s Drake Relays. The 4×400 meter relay consists of Cartwright, Jackson, Carmer, senior Rose Gaye junior Eilik Lane and sophomores Kailyn Schmidt. The relay team enters the championships with the sixth fastest time in the country, with a score of 3:41.01 on the Drake Relays. Senior Amanda Montplaisir competes in the championship ranked fourth in the nation in the 3000m steeplechase with a season best time of 10:14.05 at the Brian Clay Invitational. In the field events, senior pitcher Lexi Hurst will throw both shot put and discus. Hurst ranks second in the nation in the shot put with a throw of 15.88 m (52’1″) at the Maverick Open #2 and her throw of 48.13 m (157’11”) in the discus at the Maverick Open #1 is the 13th best in the nation. Participating in the discus throw is also junior Madeline Fretag who ranks 16th with a throw of 47.57 m (156’1″) at the Maverick Open #1. Junior Samantha Sunnarborg looks set to become MSU’s first-ever All-American in the javelin throw as she enters the championships with the 19th-best throw in the nation of 44.18 m (144’11”), a mark she achieved last weekend at the NSIC Championships. Minnesota State sends three competitors to the National Championships in the junior-led triple jump Flores Gracia . Gracia posted her best jump of the season and ranks third nationally on the Mt. Sac Relays with a jump of 12.92 m (42’4″). Joining Gracia is freshman Lillian Washington and sophomores Stella Neophytou . Washington ranks 11the nationally in the triple jump with a jump of 12.44 m (40’9″), while Neophytou ranks 15the with a jump of 12.34m (40’6″). Rounding out the Mavericks contingent in Pueblo is junior vaulter Paige Hickson . Hickson has the eighth best outdoor jump of the year with a height of 4.07 m (13’4″) at the Drake Relays.

