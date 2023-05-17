Scotland announce 15-man squad for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier in Zimbabwe





Scotland will join countries such as Sri Lanka and the West Indies in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier kicks off on June 18 in Zimbabwe. Scotland have chosen their 15-man squad for the tournament. Scotland have almost kept their squad for ICC World Cricket League Division 2. Scotland won the tournament and played dominant cricket throughout the Division 2 tournament. Scotland have participated in the ICC Cricket World Cup 3 times. They have competed in 1999, 07 and 2015. Scotland will have to fight against top teams in Zimbabwe in qualifiers and try to make their 4th appearance in the World Cup. Richie Berrington will lead Scotland All-rounder Richie Berrington will lead Scotland’s squad in the 2023 World Cup qualifiers. Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, George Munsey, Chris Greaves and Michael Leask are the experienced lads with Safyan Sharif, Hamza Tariq and Chris Sole in the 15-man squad . Kyle Coetzer has retired and Adrian Neill will replace him in the selection. Alasdair Evans has made his comeback to the team after a while and he will play an ODI after almost 2 years. Speaking of the squad, Scotland’s interim head coach Doug Watson said, I think there is a good mix of youth and experienced players in this team who have been around for a while. Think Richie and George, but also exciting young talent like Jack Jarvis and Chris McBride. He further added, It’s obviously a great opportunity coming up in Zimbabwe, and the guys we’ve selected are all really excited and bubbly to go. Sri Lanka and the West Indies play in qualifying tournaments Along with Scotland, the West Indies have also revealed their squad for the 2023 World Cup qualifiers. The tournament starts on June 18. 10 teams will compete for two remaining spots in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India. Sri Lanka and the West Indies failed to qualify directly for the World Cup and now have to fight in Zimbabwe. Related News | ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW Scotland squad Richie Berrington (center), Mathew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Tom Mackintosh, Chris Mcbride, Brandon Mcmullen, George Munsey, Adrian Neil, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt. Follow Khel Now Cricket for more updates Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and join our community Telegram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://khelnow.com/cricket/scotland-icc-cricket-world-cup-2023-qualifier The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos