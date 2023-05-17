Five arrests in recruiting for Gators led by Dan Mullen

When it comes to writing about Florida football, there are certain people involved in the program who drive fans insane just by saying their name.

Let’s test that in a way similar to the Lois from Family Guy meme.

And.

Mullen.

Did it work?

With Billy Napier almost done with the official cleanup of a player brought to Gainesville by Mullen, here at Hail Florida Hail we’re going to look at a player from every recruiting class who, despite being highly rated individually, never made a meaningful impact as Gator fans had hoped.

This is also a reminder that while Napier currently has a top-five recruiting class for 2024, players still have to make that transition from high school to college.

Florida Football Recruiting Bust 2018: Justin Watkins

Justin Watkins was a top-100 prospect from Clermont, FL, who competed in the Under Armor All-America game. He was listed as a wide receiver, but rumor has it that Florida would also test him as a cornerback for the 2018 season.

The problem is, Watkins never made it into a Florida Gators uniform.

After committing to the Gators in January 2018, signing his letter of intent in February, and enrolling in June of that year, Watkins was invited to leave the team following his arrest in July 2018 on kidnapping and strangulation charges following a dispute with his girlfriend.

Even after being fired from the team, Watkins couldn’t stay out of trouble as he ended up in jail for violating his probation.