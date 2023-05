NJCAA Tennis: Apaches tie for first after two rounds | National news

After two days of play, the Tyler Junior College Apaches are tied for first place in the NJCAA Division I Men’s National Tennis Tournament. The tournament will be held in McKinney. Tyler has 27 points and is tied with Abraham Baldwin (Georgia), host Collin College (27), Cowley (Kansas), 27; and East Florida (27). Jacksonville College is 11th with 17 points. All Apaches played on Tuesday after all received byes during the first round on Monday. Tyler was 6-0 in singles and 3-0 in doubles. TJC appears in an NJCAA record 42nd time. The Apaches have also won 18 national championships. The game continues on Wednesday from 9 a.m — NJCAA Men’s Division I National Tennis Tournament Hosted by Collin College at McKinney Team standings 1, (tie) Tyler (Texas), 27; Abraham Baldwin (Georgia), 27; Collin (Texas), 27; Cowley (Kansas), 27; East Florida, 27; 6, Iowa Central, 25; 7, Wallace State (Alabama), 22.5; 8, Harford, Maryland, 20; 9, Pratt (Kansas), 18.5; 10, Barton (Kansas), 18; 11, Jacksonville, Texas, 17; 12, Jones (Mississippi), 15; 13, Paradise Valley, Arizona, 14.5; 14, Mississippi Gulf Coast, 12.5; 15, meridian (Mississippi), 10; 16, East Central (Mississippi), 9; 17, Mesa (Arizona), 8.5; 18, (tie) Prairie State (Illinois), 8; USC Sumter (South Carolina), 8; 20, (tie) Coastal Alabama, 6; Hinds (Mississippi), 6; 22, Lewis & Clark (Illinois), 5; 23, Lake County, Illinois, 2.5; 24, (tie) Bevill (Alabama), .5; Army of New Mexico, .5; 26, Northwest Mississippi, 0. Flight 1 Singles Round oneLogan Stoltz, Jacksonville, transl. Dante Despontin, Pratt, 6-2, 6-4. Round two When. 2 Diego Dalisay, TJC, dev. Sebastian Gamez, Wallace State, 6-0, 6-2; Stoltz def. When. 4 Gustave Fields, Barton, 7-6 (3), 6-3. Flight 2 singles Round one Franco Vedda, Jacksonville, def. Colby Williamson, Hinds, 6-0, 6-0. Round twoNo. 2 Juan Carlos Garcia, TJC, def. Antonin Leborne, Harford, 6-3, 6-3; No. 1 Boruch Skierkier, Cowley, def. Vedda, 6-1, 6-2. Flight 3 singles Round oneAndres Ayala, Jacksonville, def. Torean King, Alabama Coast, 6-1, 6-2. Round twoWhen. 2 Tim Riedel, TJC, def. Anderson Dulaney, Mississippi Gulf Coast, 6-1, 6-1; When. 4 Louis Ching, Collin, def. Ayala, 6-0, 6-3. Flight 4 singles Round oneEdoardo Brustia, Jacksonville, reports. Duncan Mulenga, Mesa, 6-3, 7-5. Round twoWhen. 1 Nikola Keremedchiev, TJC, def. Vitor Goncalves, Pratt, 6-1, 6-2; When. 7 Joseph Restrepo, Collin, def. Brusti, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4. Flight 5 singles Round oneTanner Bevard, Jones, def. Brock Dawson, Jacksonville, 6-3, 7-5. Round twoNo. 2 Emilio Vila, TJC, def. Philip Bajant, Harford, 6-1, 6-3. Flight 6 singles Round oneFelipe Osorio, Jacksonville, def. Samuel Turner, Mississippi Northwest, 6-0, 6-0. Round twoWhen. 1 Dan Persson, TJC, dev. Dawson does, Jones, 6-0; When. 6 Nafiralo Ouattara, Iowa Central, def. Osorio, 6-2, 6-1. — Flight 1 doubles Round one Edoardo Brustia-Logan Stoltz, Jacksonville, reports. Arthur McCarthy-Federico Roman, USC Sumter, 6-4, 6-4. Round twoWhen. 1 Diego Dalisay-Juan Carlos Garcia, TJC, def. James Girdler-Jaroslav Cornfield, Harford, 6-3, 6-3; When. 3 Aymen Alimoussa-Safar Rasulov, Abraham Baldwin, 6-1, 6-0. Flight 2 doubles Round oneAndres Ayala-Franco Vedda, Jacksonville, dev. Parker Lyons-Will McCullough, Meridian, 6-4, 6-4. Round twoWhen. 1 Dan Persson-Tim Riedel, TJC, def. Alex More-Nafiralo Ouattara, Central Iowa, 6-2, 6-4; When. 7 Barnabas Calabash-Prince Tsiang, Barton, def. Ayla-Vedda, 6-3, 6-1. Flight 3 doubles Round oneMacArthur Swain-Ian Williams, Jacksonville, reports. Erik Delgado-Mike Kim, Lake County, 6-2, 6-1. Round twoWhen. 2 Calvin Golmei-Emilio Vila, TJC, def. Liam Barry-Kalle Johansson, USC Sumter, 6-1, 6-0; When. 1 Reiya Komagata-Boruch Skierkier, Cowley, Defeats. Swain-Williams, 6-1, 6-1.

