Governor honors closing ceremony of 2023 South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship





ITANAGAR The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lieutenant General KT Parnaik, (Retd) attended the Closing Ceremony of the 2023 South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship (SAYTTC) at Dorjee Khandu Indoor Stadium, Itanagar as the Chief Guest on 17 May 2023. The governor congratulated all medalists and gave a ‘well played’ pat to those representing their country. He also commended the organisers, flag bearers and sponsors for making SAYTTC 2023 a success. The governor said the 2023 SAYTTC has sparked the minds and imaginations of the state’s youth to participate in sports on a large scale. It’s the best medicine to stay physically fit, mentally awake and hopefully morally straight, he said. Read- PM Modi also works with tribal leaders from Arunachal Pradesh The governor said youth sports events have created a spirit of competition, sportsmanship and camaraderie among participants, which fosters team spirit, the ability to face challenges, build willpower and foster friendship. At the end of the day, sport has been the biggest winner, the governor said. The governor said the state is honored and privileged to host SAYTTC 2023. It will be a harbinger of Arunachal Pradesh finding its rightful place on the sports mosaic of our country. Pleased with the successful conduct of SAYTTC 2023 and in response to a memorandum filed by TTA, the Governor secured a dedicated permanent table tennis infrastructure with state-of-the-art facilities across the state. Also Read: Dorjee Wangdi Kharma visits Rupa CHC Minister of State for Education Er. First Secretary Dharmendra, Commissioner to Governor Ankur Garg, Secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs Abu Tayeng and Additional Deputy Commissioner-CEO, SAYTTC Smt. Honorary Secretary, Table Tennis Federation of India, Kamlesh Mehta gave a brief report on the championship. The SAYTTC 2023 was conducted by Table Tennis Arunachal under the auspices of Asia Table Tennis Union, Table Tennis Federation of India and South Asia Table Tennis Federation supported by Government of Arunachal Pradesh and National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Ltd. 135 delegates including officials from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Team India participated in the championship.

