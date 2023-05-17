Steve Waugh and Sachin Tendulkar to Toby Jones, these documentaries put cricket in the spotlight

However, in the same film, when Waugh visits the Blind Cricket Association of India in Bengaluru and tries to hit blind, one of his opponents takes a more pragmatic approach. The idea of ​​the game is to hit the ball, sir, it dragged dry to laugh all around. Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians. Credit: Netflix What are probably best called the locker room documentaries take us behind the scenes to give a more intimate look at the game. The two seasons of The test (Amazon Prime) contributes a fascinating and hitherto hidden glimpse of the Australian test team’s experiences following the 2018 tampering scandal. The series is strong because of the pressures faced by the players and coaching staff as they occurred, but less rewarding as an analysis of the circumstances in which they found themselves. On the other hand, if we examine the rise and fall trajectory of the England team between 2009 and 2012, The edge offers an in-depth investigation into what went right and why everything eventually went wrong. Impressively composed, it is an often moving portrait of a team under stress and the sacrifices players have made for the cause. West Indies celebrate Fire in Babylon. Credit: Dealing with a different format of the game, the T20 matches under the auspices of the IPL (the Indian Premier League), Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians (Netflix) also looks beyond the on-field performance to the off-field pressures the Mumbai Indians have faced during the 2018 season. While it gives some insight into how players and management go about their business in the IPL, the selective diary-like account is no more or less insightful than the furiously hyped coverage of every T20 match. Loading In all these documentaries, fun is on offer. But the most revealing games also draw attention to the behind-the-scenes driving and dealing, which defines how Test cricket and the game as a whole have made their way into the modern world. The tightly crafted and deeply disturbing Caught in crime, corruption and cricket (Netflix) offers a striking exposé of the match-fixing scandals that have marked the game’s reputation. They float around the edges Shane (Amazon Prime), but here they take center stage. Directed by Supriya Sobti Gupta Got caught might as well have had a title All Bookies men. A perfect illustration of Netflix’s racy approach to documentary-making, it’s structured like a thriller: cutting fast; an urgent pounding score; new revelations explode every 15 minutes. It starts with just a hint of the scandal picked up by investigative journalists, followed by allegations of a former Indian player (Manoj Prabhakar) who eventually idolized Indian captains Kapil Dev and Mohammad Azharuddin, the involvement of the Central Bureau of Investigation, confessions of former South African Captain, Hansie Cronje, the unmasking of the Mr. Bigs of the bookmaking world… and then a disturbing sting in the tail. The story that Death of a gentleman has to say is even more disturbing. Here the villains are the movers and shakers who represent the governing bodies of the game, who have seized control of an unholy alliance between India, England and Australia, and who have flouted its values ​​in the pursuit of money and power. The film’s directors, Sam Collins and Jarrod Kimber, play roles on camera as they track down and interview current and former directors of the ICC (the International Cricket Council) and the BCCI (the Board of Control for Cricket in India). The ACB (Australian Cricket Board) authorities have declined the filmmaker’s invitation to talk, but they are equally concerned. However, two men in positions of power agreed to be interviewed and found themselves in the crosshairs: the haughty Giles Clarke, ex-chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board, and the taciturn N. Srinivasan, ex-chairman of both ICC and the BCCI. The filmmakers give both men a lot of rope and they use it. Partially, Fire in Babylon also deals with the issues of cricket administration, looking back at the glory days of West Indies cricket and at what might have laid the groundwork for the current crisis. As well as some great cricketing footage, it also takes note of the equally compelling off-field battles, including the players’ constant battle with their mostly white cricket board for appropriate compensation and the divisions created by the emergence of Kerry Packers World series cricket. One more thing, in case you were wondering, the score Charters and Caldicott frowned upon in The lady disappears related to a real test, which, as a newspaper banner tells us towards the end, was wiped out. What and where: The lady disappears; Shane and the test (all on Amazon Prime), The edge (Apple TV+), Fire in Babylon (Stan, Doc Play), Death of a gentleman (Doc Play), Caught in crime, corruption and cricket; Cricket Fever capturing Mumbai Indians and cricket Steve Waugh in India (Netflix), Live coverage of the Test Championship match at the Oval exclusively on Channel 7 and 7plus (from 7 June), Live coverage of the 2023 Ashes series in England on Channel 9, Fox Cricket and Kayo (from 16 June ). Discover the following TV series, streaming series and films not to be missed. Download the watchlist delivered every Thursday.

