Sports
Canton hosts National High School Football Hall of Fame
- The National High School Football Hall of Fame settles in Canton.
- The McKinley High School football facility will provide temporary shelter until a permanent site is found.
- Local legends such as Paul Brown, Marion Motley and Chris Spielman join soccer queens from across the country as candidates for the inaugural 15-man class.
CANTON The National High School Football Hall of Fame will call Stark County home.
The venture, with a mission to “preserve the history and honor of high school football players, coaches and staff,” is announcing Monday an inaugural class of 15 members out of 50 applicants. The induction ceremony will take place July 30 at the Timken Auditorium at the Timken Career Campus in Canton.
McKinley High School’s Frank “Turk” Alberta Football Operations Center will provide the venue with space to display the honorees until a permanent venue is chosen.
Founder and CEO LaMont Robinson said he landed on Canton as the hall’s location after contacting places in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas and Oklahoma. He had also spoken to Massillon in the past.
“I couldn’t find a better place to put it than Canton, Ohio,” Robinson said. “I said to myself: the history of football is there.”
Robinson got in touch with McKinley football coach Antonio Hall in January, and Hall soon jumped on board with the project.
“LaMont contacted me and told me his vision,” Hall said. “Ironically, I had been thinking along these lines for a while. This is not only the Mecca for football, but high school football with all the rich tradition here in Stark County and Northeast Ohio. There must be something to emphasize and emphasize school football, especially now that amateur athletics is becoming so mainstream.”
Paul Brown, Marion Motley, Chris Spielman and several Stark Hall of Fame nominees
Many of the first class candidates have their bust alongside McKinley in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Names like Jim Brown and Peyton Manning are obvious football royalty.
Candidates with ties to Stark County include Paul Brown, Marion Motley, Chris Spielman, Mike Doss, Percy Snow, Don Nehlen and Thom McDaniels. Other candidates with ties to Northeast Ohio high schools include Bernie Kosar, Robert Smith, Chuck Kyle, Ted Ginn Sr. and Ray Freeman.
Ohio high school football:A Mount Rushmore for Ohio high school football coaches on the 50th anniversary of the OHSAA playoffs
Marcus Dupree is in the first class of the National High School Football Hall of Fame
At least one person has already revealed their selection. Marcus Dupree, a legendary high school senior who ran back in Mississippi before attending the University of Oklahoma, posted his congratulatory letter to social media earlier this month.
Former NFL player (and a candidate on the 50-man list for the first division) Jerry Ball is also working on the project with Robinson, Hall and Vice President Russell Johnson.
“This process has been intimate because right now there are only three or four guys on the ground floor putting this thing together,” Hall said. “The opportunity to make this thing what it should be is very exciting.”
First class members receive a custom blazer, a trophy to keep for themselves, and a plaque to be placed in the hall.
LaMont Robinson also founded the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame
Robinson, a Warrensville Heights resident who now calls Detroit home, trademarked the hall in 2010.
He also founded the Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame and held the 2014 induction ceremony at the Palace Theater in Canton. He is currently trying to build a permanent structure for the R&B hall in Marks, Mississippi.
Robinson’s ultimate dream for the high school football hall would be a 30,000 square foot facility that he described as “state of the art, very interactive”. He estimates that $10 million is needed to build such a structure.
The biggest fundraising tool at the moment is the introduction ceremony.
Said Robinson, “It’s going to be very important that the first go-around goes first class.”
The venue’s website is www.nhsfootballhoff.com.
Reach Josh [email protected]
On Twitter: @jweirREP
