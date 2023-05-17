Sports
Arunachal: India won 16 gold medals at 2023 South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship
The 2023 South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship three-day international event ended on May 17 in Itanagar.
More than 100 athletes and officials from six countries took part in this event: Bhutan, Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Nepal.
The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lieutenant General KT Parnaik, (Retd) attended the closing ceremony of the 2023 South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship (SAYTTC) as the Chief Guest at Dorjee Khandu Indoor Stadium, Itanagar.
The Governor congratulated all the medalists and eloquently patted those who represented their country on the back. He also commended the organisers, flag bearers and sponsors for making SAYTTC 2023 a success.
The governor said the 2023 SAYTTC has sparked the minds and imaginations of the state’s youth to participate in sports on a large scale. It’s the best medicine to stay physically fit, mentally awake and hopefully morally straight, he said.
Furthermore, it was a perfect 10 for the Indian rowers in individual events.
The hosts took full control of the affairs of South Asian youth table tennis and today won all the gold medals on offer at the Dorjee Khandu Indoor Stadium on the final day.
In addition, the Indians also took four silver medals in singles. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the Maldives were also among the medalists, while Bhutan, which only competed in the singles events, played blank.
On the second day of the championships, the Indians won three gold medals in the U-15 Boys, U-19 Girls and U15 Girls as Nepal claimed the U-19 Boys gold.
In the Under-19 Boys singles, Ankur Bhattacharjee beat Payas Jain 4-2 to claim the gold. Payas had to contend with the silver.
The match had all the excitement of a final, befitting the occasion. Both guys played aggressively and indulged in long rallies. But Ankur turned out to be a better player on the day as Payas had to catch up with his rival after Ankur led 3-1. The paddler from Delhi did manage to win the fifth game, but in the sixth game, Ankur finished with minimal points to complete the final, especially after Payas’ backhand flicks failed to come off at crucial moments.
In the race for the gold in the under-19 girls’ singles event, Suhana Saini defeated Yashaswini Ghorpade 4–1 in what turned out to be a one-sided final. Yashaswini was out of color and could never pick Suhana’s deceptive serve as the former scored more often and gave Suhana negative runs.
In the U-19 girls’ doubles, Yashaswini and Suhana combined to beat Maldivian pair Mishka Ibrahim and Fathimath Dheema Ali 3-0 to take the gold. Similarly, Indian duo Divyansh Srivastava and Jash Modi knocked out Ridoy Mohutassin Ahmed and Bawn Rahim Lian to win the boys’ doubles 3-0.
In the Under-15 Boys singles, Priyanuj Bhattacharya defeated PB Abhinand 3-1, while in the Under-15 Girls singles, Jennifer Varghese was a runway hit, beating Avisha Karmakar 3-1 in their final. As for the girls, in the section Jennifer Varghese and Avisha Karmakar defeated Nepalese Sushmita Khadka and Subhashree Shrestha to take the top podium position.
In the mixed doubles, Payas Jain and Yashaswini took gold, beating their Maldivian rivals, Akhyar Ahmed Khalid and Fathimath Dheema Ali, and the pair of PB Abhinand and Jennifer Varghese outsmarted Mohamed Akram Shafiullah and Kavindya Tamadi of Sri Lanka for the gold.
The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lieutenant General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, gave away the medals to the winners.
Results (all finals):
U-19 Boys Singles: Ankur Bhattacharjee (Ind) bt Payas Jain (Ind) 11-7, 2-11, 11-9, 11-9, 8-11, 11-9.
U-19 Boys Doubles: Divyansh Srivastava/Jash Modi (Ind) bt Ridoy Mohutasin Ahmed/Bawm Ramhim Lian (Ban) 11-9, 11-7, 6-11, 11-5.
U-19 Girls Singles: Suhana Saini (Ind) bt Yashashwini Ghorpade (Ind) 11-8, 11-9, 13-11, 6-11, 11-8.
U-19 Girls Doubles: Yashaswini Ghorpade/Suhana Saini (Ind) Mishka Mohamed Ibrahim/Fathimath Dheema Ali (Mdv) 11-8, 11-5, 11-4.
U-19 Mixed Doubles: Payas Jain/Yashaswini Ghorpade (Ind) bt Akhyar Ahmed Khalid/Fathimath Dheema Ali (Mdv) 11-4, 11-2, 6-11, 11-8.
U-15 boys singles: Priyanuj Bhattacharya (Ind) bt PB Abhinand (Ind) 6-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-9.
U-15 Boys Doubles: PB Abhinand/Priyanuj Bhattacharya (Ind) bt Hasib Abul Hashem/Rahman Mohd. Mahtabur (ban) 11-8, 11-5, 13-11.
U-15 Girls Singles: Jennifer Varghese (Ind) bt Avisha Karmakar (Ind) 14-16, 12-10, 11-8, 11-4.
U-15 Girls Doubles: Jennifer Varghese/Avisha Karmarkar (Ind) bt Sushmita Khadka/Subhashree Shrestha (Fake) 11-7, 11-6, 11-5.
U-15 mixed doubles: PB Abhinand/Jennifer Varghese (Ind) bt Mohammed Akram Md. Shafiullah/Kavindya Tamadi Alagiyawadu 11-9, 12-10, 12-10.
|
