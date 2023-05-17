Baseball heads to Lowell for the final run of the regular season





VENSTAL, NY – Binghamton baseball (25-19, 11-10 America East) closes out the regular season with three games at UMass Lowell (17-32, 9-12 AE) on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at LeLacheur Park. The teams are one half of a group of four teams competing for final seeding slots three through six for the upcoming America East tournament, which Binghamton will host May 24-27. The Bearcats have won three of their last five, but are trying to shake off a pair of one-point losses at Bryant this past weekend – setbacks that took BU out of the race for second place and a corresponding bye to the tournament. Binghamton is one game behind Bryant for third and is two ahead of both Lowell and NJIT. Junior Midfielder Tommy Reifler continues to lead the Bearcats with a .380 average, which ranks second in the conference. Sophomore second baseman Nick Roselli has had a tear and hits .364 with a team-high 54 RBI. Roselli is third in the America East in RBI and fourth in batting average. Senior first baseman Kevin Gsel hits .353 (6th in AE) with 38 RBI. Binghamton is third in the conference in hitting (.293), second in pitching (5.48 ERA), and first in fielding (.980). The River Hawks have dropped four in a row after winning four in a row. In their last conference series, UML won NJIT. They also have a three-game sweep of Bryant from earlier in the season. The team ranks fifth in the America East in hitting (.257), sixth in pitching (7.01 ERA), and seventh in fielding (.962). Binghamton and UML met in the conference opening series in Vestal in late March, with BU earning a three-game sweep, 5-4, 6-5 and 8-5. The Bearcats have won five in a row and now lead the all-time series 20-15. However, UML does have a 10-3 lead in games at LeLacheur Park. Projected Weekend Matchups

Thursday, May 18 – 5 p.m LHP Thomas Babalis (BU) (3-4, 5.16 ERA)vs. RHP Matt Draper(3-7, 5.45 ERA)| America East TV| LiveStats Friday, May 19 – 1 p.m Game 1: RHP Gabe Driscol (BU) (7-0, 3.73 ERA) vs RHP Josh Becker (4-3, 3.02 ERA)| America East|LiveStats Saturday, May 20 – 1 p.m Game 2: RHP Ryan Bryggman (BU) (4-3, 6.45 ERA) vs. LHP LJ Keevan(2-5, 11.20 ERA)| America East|LiveStats

